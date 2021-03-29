Winning at freelance in the new normal: foodpanda rider shares secret to juggling multiple jobs

MANILA, Philippines— We all know that most parents, especially moms, would often take the extra mile to provide a comfortable life for their families, even if that means taking on multiple side hustles on top of their never-ending mommy duties.

One of these admirable moms is Maria Gepayo, a foodpanda superstar rider who wears not two, but five hats to prove how “extra” the extra mile is—as long as it’s for her loved ones.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Gepayo shared her story of how she manages being a foodpanda biker, a barangay kagawad, a BPO worker, an online entrepreneur and a mother—all at the same time.

Her secret? Her immense desire to make her children proud of her.

“Binibigay ko yung best ko para makapagbigay ng serbisyo sa iba't’ ibang type ng customer na cater ng bawat trabaho ko, at higit sa lahat gusto kong maging proud sakin yung mga anak ko kasi lahat naman ginagawa ko ay para sa kanila at sa future nila,” she said.

A day in the life of a superstar rider

Photo Release Maria Gepayo, a foodpanda superstar rider who wears not two, but five hats to prove how “extra” the extra mile is.

Her jam-packed days start at 2 a.m. when she starts reporting to the BPO where she works until 11 a.m.

According to her, foodpanda was the reason why she got into the BPO hustle when one day, she had to wait for her delivery customer at the office’s lobby. She saw that the company was looking for a call center agent and decided right away to take her chance by applying for the post.

Once her shift ends, she rides her bike to start serving hungry foodpanda customers until 7 p.m. She then goes back home to take a rest. But even before getting to bed, she still takes the time to check the food business she opened—also via foodpanda!

“Nagtitinda ako ng mga desserts, frozen foods, and anything na hinahanap ng mga tao. Isa ito sa mga fruits ng hardwork ko with foodpanda. I decided to add my online store sa foodpanda app kaya isa na din ako sa mga vendors nila,” she shared.

“Bago ako matulog yung shop ko kay foodpanda chine-check ko kung may mga stocks pa kasi minsan uunahin ko yun kuhanin sa supplier bago ako mag-duty kay foodpanda," she continued.

Even on weekends, Gepayo’s hustle never stops. Aside from auditing her online products, she fulfills her responsibilities as a Sangguniang Kabataan Kagawad in the barangay.

Finally, the remaining time for her to rest and take a day off, she willingly allots for her children not just for her mommy duties but also for them to spend time together.

Woman on wheels

Photo Release At age 25 and as a young mom to two kids, Maria applied to be a foodpanda delivery rider and took the challenge of being the rose in a job dominated by men.

Gepayo’s decision to start her journey with foodpanda was a result of her desire to earn more and provide the best for her two kids.

“Medyo kinakapos yung aming panggastos (noon) dahil yung bunso ko ay nag-gagatas pa. Bilang magulang kasi ayoko yung ‘sapat lang’ para sa kanila,” she disclosed.

For this reason, at age 25 and as a young mom to two kids, she applied to be a foodpanda delivery rider and took the challenge of being the rose in a job dominated by men.

“Nakaka-proud lang na everytime na suot ko yung uniform ko maraming nagsasabing ‘uy may babae palang biker!’” Gepayo shared.

Apart from giving her fulfillment and pride, Gepayo also finds being a foodpanda rider extremely helpful for her finances.

“Kaya isa din to sa pinili kong trabaho kasi maganda ang pasahod—twice a week. Biruin mo hindi mo na kailangan maghintay ng matagal para doon sa pinaghirapan mo” she said.

“Ako din ang bahala kung anong schedule ang kukunin ko na applicable sa oras na wala akong ibang gagawin, which is pinaka the best na part time,” she continued.

This allows her to have a regular source of income. She also receives perks, discounts and even benefits as long as she works hard. Last but not the least, being a foodpanda rider allows Gepayo to be of service to others.

“Marami din times na nagtutulong-tulong kaming mga riders at bikers na mag-donate sa mga nasunugan o nasalanta ng bagyo,” she shared. “Hindi din ako nagisisi na naging parte ako ng foodpanda kasi malaki ang naging impact niya sa buhay ko.”

Supporting our delivery heroes



With more than a year of people staying at home due to COVID-19, it cannot be denied how our delivery riders have become our pandemic heroes as many of us rely on their services for many of our needs. A little acknowledgement from those they serve means the world to them.

For more information, visit their website at foodpanda.ph and download their app on Play Store or Apple Store.