'Lets go mga momshie!': Karla Estrada shares weight loss journey

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Karla Estrada shared her weight loss journey on social media.

In her Instagram account, Karla posted a photo comparing her body from March 2020 to March 2021.

“Before and After keme. Kala nyo ha!” she captioned the post.

The “Magandang Buhay” host also said that she’s proud of her achievement.

“Kahit konting achievement ipagmalaki mo! Dyan lahat mag uumpisa yan,” Karla said.

She also encouraged mothers to work out for a better health.

“Lets go mga momshie!!! Wag na masyado madaming dahilan!LABAN PARA SA KALUSUGAN!!!” she wrote.

In another post, Karla posted a video of herself working out.

“May pa entry din syempre! And the winner is!!!! For Best in Hingal,” she wrote.

Celebrities such as Ruffa Gutierrez, Mariel Rodriguez, Jhong Navarro, Vina Morales and Jackie Foster, to name a few, applauded Karla on her journey.