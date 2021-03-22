THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
LIST: Doctor sheds light to causes of bruises, rashes
Women are more prone to bruising than men, as are the elderly, as the fatty layer that cushions their blood vessels thins as they age.
Makati Medical Center/Released

LIST: Doctor sheds light to causes of bruises, rashes

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 3:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Does a cut that takes as long as a week to heal should be a cause of concern?

Is a darkened neck or armpit a sign of any underlying condition? Do rashes that suddenly developed in one part of your body raise your alarm?

These are questions that some of us may have asked. To know if these are causes of concern, Dr. Rosalio Torres, Hematology section Chief at Makati Medical Center, enumerated the possible causes for these and gave advice if it is the right time to see a doctor.

Bruises

Women are more prone to bruising than men, as are the elderly, as the fatty layer that cushions their blood vessels thins as they age.

Bruises occur when a blow or impact to the body breaks the small blood vessels or capillaries near the surface of the skin, causing blood vessels to leak out and appear as black-and-blue marks. These eventually disappaers as the blood is reabsorbed by the body.

Dr. Torres also shared that bruises are also caused by certain medications such as aspirin, blood thinners, anti-platelet agents and even some antibiotics and herbal supplements that affect the blood's ability to clot. Corticosteroids prescribed for allergies, asthma, and eczema thin the skin, making it vulnerable to bruising.

Bruises also appear due to vigorous exercise because of the microscopic tears in the blood vessels brought about by intense training.

Von Willebrand Disease and Hemophilia are rare disorders (Von Willebrand disease for women and hemophilia for men) characterized by a lack of sufficient blood-clotting proteins or clotting factors.

“Deficiency in the proteins that help blood clot don’t just result in bruises but other symptoms such as nosebleeds, bleeding gums, and strong menstruation in women,” said Dr. Torres.  

Jaundice

He also explained that jaundice, the yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes, may also be an indicator of a blood disease. “This is caused by a bilirubin buildup, which is a waste material in the blood. This may be due to hemolytic anemia," he explained.

Nutrient deficiency

A lack of Vitamin C, Vitamin K and Vitamin B-12 may result in bruising, he said. Consult your doctor if you show other symptoms of Vitamin K deficiency like bleeding gums, blood in your stool, profuse menstrual flow and excessive bleeding from a wound.

Diabetes

“Diabetes per se does not cause bruising, but it slows down the healing of wounds and bruises,” Dr. Torres explained.

It is time to see your the doctor if the bruise is accompanied by other classic symptoms of diabetes: insatiable thirst and hunger, frequent urination, sudden weight loss, tingling or numbness in the hands or feet, and blurred vision.

Thrombophilia

“When your body produces too much clotting elements, you tend to form blood clots easily. This increases your risk of developing deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot in the vein of your leg) or pulmonary embolism (a blocked blood vessel in the lungs),” explained Dr. Torres.

Blood thinners are prescribed to patients with thrombophilia, and this makes them bruise easily.

Bruises normally go away on their own, he assured. But if a bruise doesn’t improve in two weeks, doesn’t disappear after three to four weeks, or if it is accompanied by some swelling and pain, see your doctor immediately.

Rashes

According to Dr. Torres, “A rash is a noticeable change in the texture and color of the skin. It’s an irritation that is usually red and can be dry, scaly, bumpy, itchy or slightly elevated.”

A number of conditions manifest in the form of rashes — from a simple diaper rash to fungal infections like ringworm and athlete’s foot and viral infections like chicken pox and measles and more serious disorders like lupus erythematosus.    

“Hives are the most common type of rash, affecting one out of five people,” he said. “They appear suddenly and are often triggered by a specific allergen. The allergen prompts the body to release histamines, chemicals in the immune system that make you sneeze, tear up, or itch.”

Hives are also known as urticaria and wheals; angioedema is a type of hives that develops underneath the skin.

Though irritating, hives are relieved once the allergen is identified and removed, or after taking an antihistamine.

“See a doctor if the rash develops all over your body, is accompanied by a fever, begins to blister, and is painful,” Dr. Torres advised.

BRUISES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
LIST: Doctor sheds light to causes of bruises, rashes
2 hours ago
LIST: Doctor sheds light to causes of bruises, rashes
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Does a cut that takes as long as a week to heal should be a cause of concern?
Health And Family
fbfb
UV Care offers protection for homes, businesses this pandemic
Sponsored
3 days ago
UV Care offers protection for homes, businesses this pandemic
3 days ago
When it comes to UVGI devices, the first brand that comes to mind is UV Care. Even pre-pandemic, UV Care effective systems...
Health And Family
fbfb
EU countries to resume AstraZeneca jabs after 'safe' verdict
3 days ago
EU countries to resume AstraZeneca jabs after 'safe' verdict
By Danny Kemp | 3 days ago
After the EMA's announcement a raft of European countries said they would soon resume vaccinations, including Germany, France,...
Health And Family
fbfb
Novo Nordisk Philippines launches movement to combat obesity pandemic
4 days ago
Novo Nordisk Philippines launches movement to combat obesity pandemic
4 days ago
Novo Nordisk introduces The Body of Truth along with the new #BeatObesityWithMe campaign.
Health And Family
fbfb
WHO experts say countries should keep using AstraZeneca jab
4 days ago
WHO experts say countries should keep using AstraZeneca jab
By Robin Millard | 4 days ago
The WHO, Europe's medicines regulator and AstraZeneca itself have repeatedly said the vaccine was safe after several countries...
Health And Family
fbfb
Why have some countries paused the AstraZeneca jab?
5 days ago
Why have some countries paused the AstraZeneca jab?
By Paul Ricard | 5 days ago
Germany, Italy, France and at several other nations say they need time to determine whether the vaccine is in any way responsible...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with