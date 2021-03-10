THE BUDGETARIAN
Stay-at-home moms deserve P8 million annual salary, study says
Stay-at-home moms deserve P8 million annual salary, study says

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 10, 2021 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — A 2019 study revealed that stay-at-home mothers should be paid P8 million annually or P621,483 a month. 

According to job site Salary.com, their salary wizard uncovered that stay-at-home mothers' annual salary should be $162,581. 

“We selected a handful of jobs that reflect a day in the life of a Mom, and using Salary.com’s Salary Wizard we uncovered that the medium annual salary of a mother is $162,581– rising nearly $5,000 from our 2017 calculations,” it stated. 

According to the study, mothers are also their families' academic advisor, accountant, art director, athletic director, bookkeeper, buyer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), coach, day care center teacher, dietitian, educator, event planner, executive housekeeper, facilities director, groundskeeper, interior designer, janitor, judge, laundry manager, logistics analyst, maintenance supervisor, marketing manager, network administrator, photographer, plumber, public school teacher, psychologist, recreational therapist, staff nurse, social media, tailor, tax accountant and life program manager. 

“Salary.com, the leader in compensation data, planning and analytics, would like to honor all the Moms out there who work their hardest day-in and day-out. We would like to recognize both professional and stay-at-home Moms on their unwavering dedication to their families and other responsibilities,” it said. 

FILIPINO MOTHERS
Stay-at-home moms deserve P8 million annual salary, study says
Stay-at-home moms deserve P8 million annual salary, study says
