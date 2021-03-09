Lovi Poe, 'Owe My Love' cast reveal secrets to summer-ready body

MANILA, Philippines — The cast of the GMA’s new teleserye “Owe My Love” shared how they remain fit despite being in a lock-in shooting for the series.

In a recent virtual press conference, Philstar.com asked cast members Winwyn Marquez, Jackie Lou Blanco, Lovi Poe and Benjamin Alves about their fitness journey during the pandemic.

“Dito kasi sa set sabay-sabay kaming nagwoworkout e. Lagi kaming nagkakakitaan sa set. Si Lovi at si Ben may dala silang equipment. Sobrang saya ko dahil nagpapahiram naman talaga sila. It’s nice to be around people na fit. Parang madadamay ka rin talaga sa kanila eh,” Winwyn shared.

“Kailangan mong sabayan kung ano ang ginagawa nila. Dito medyo overflowing 'yung food namin. We just watch what we eat. Minsan cheat day. But the following day, nagkikitaan kami sa gym. Discipline lang talaga ang kailangan,” she added.

As a known health buff, Jackie Lou said working out has been part of her lifestyle even before the pandemic.

“Matagal na rin kasi nagwoworkout, it’s part of my lifestyle na. Sa akin, control lang. I don’t stop myself from eating anything but saktong amount lang. Maging disiplinado lang. Nakakatulong din ang pagwoworkout sa mindset mo, how your day will go, sa energy mo nakakatulong din,” she said.

For Lovi, fitness is more than just a goal and should be a lifestyle.

“I think the most important thing is not just having a goal, na parang it’s a summer na then you want to be fit. I think it’s a lifestyle. Ever since naman si Miss Jackie laging fit. It’s nice to maintain that good lifestyle just to make sure that you’re healthy at the end of the day. Nothing is more important, especially now, that you’re healthy talaga,” she said.

Benjamin said it’s important to listen to your body and don’t force yourself to workout if you think you can’t.

“I think it’s really to listen to yourself, listen to your body. Sometimes in the morning you can run 10K, 12K, sometimes you can’t do it. The important thing is to do something. Sometimes I only can do 10 pushups kasi talagang pagod. Just really listen to yourself and be kind to yourself,” he said. — Video courtesy of GMA