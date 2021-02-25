New breathable pads let you say goodbye to sticky, stuffy periods

MANILA, Philippines — Although a menstrual period is totally normal, it’s without a doubt the most dreaded time of the month for women. It’s also sweaty, grimy and stuffy, leading to a lot of challenges and stressors—one on top of the other.

Pain and inconvenience when you’re planning to just stay in bed while on your period is one thing. But what about when running errands? Working out on your period? Even the most mundane tasks can seem like such a struggle because of the sweatiness and stuffiness when using unbreathable pads.

Do you really have to settle for an unbreathable pad and therefore, a stressful, uncomfortable period experience? Of course not! Kaya hinga ka lang, girl. Because life shouldn’t be much of a hassle—especially during your period.

Experience the presko protection that you’ve always longed for with the new Whisper Breathable with thousands of Airflow Vents!

Whisper’s thousands of airflow vents let air pass through for a light and airy feeling. You don’t even have to think twice about chafing, because the new super soft wings can help reduce thigh irritation.

You can also confidently strut without checking for leaks with the new and improved top-sheet with deep anti-tagos channels.

Finally, hinga lang, girl with your errands, workout sessions and daily tasks after countless uncomfortable periods because Whisper Breathable has got what you need for a better experience.

Stuffy and grimy pads? Now there’s Whisper Breathable, the pad that won’t let your period drag you down, literally.

When life gets a hold of you and you feel like slowing down, hinga lang, girl. With Whisper, get that well-deserved respite and bounce back better than ever.

Have you ever had a #HingaLangGirl moment? Share away through the Whisper Facebook page.