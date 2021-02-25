THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
New breathable pads let you say goodbye to sticky, stuffy periods
Experience the presko protection that you’ve always longed for with the new Whisper Breathable with thousands of Airflow Vents!
Photo Release

New breathable pads let you say goodbye to sticky, stuffy periods

(Philstar.com) - February 25, 2021 - 11:16am

MANILA, Philippines — Although a menstrual period is totally normal, it’s without a doubt the most dreaded time of the month for women. It’s also sweaty, grimy and stuffy, leading to a lot of challenges and stressors—one on top of the other.

Pain and inconvenience when you’re planning to just stay in bed while on your period is one thing. But what about when running errands? Working out on your period? Even the most mundane tasks can seem like such a struggle because of the sweatiness and stuffiness when using unbreathable pads. 

Do you really have to settle for an unbreathable pad and therefore, a stressful, uncomfortable period experience? Of course not! Kaya hinga ka lang, girl. Because life shouldn’t be much of a hassle—especially during your period.

Experience the presko protection that you’ve always longed for with the new Whisper Breathable with thousands of Airflow Vents!

Whisper’s thousands of airflow vents let air pass through for a light and airy feeling. You don’t even have to think twice about chafing, because the new super soft wings can help reduce thigh irritation.

You can also confidently strut without checking for leaks with the new and improved top-sheet with deep anti-tagos channels.

Finally, hinga lang, girl with your errands, workout sessions and daily tasks after countless uncomfortable periods because Whisper Breathable has got what you need for a better experience.

Stuffy and grimy pads? Now there’s Whisper Breathable, the pad that won’t let your period drag you down, literally.

When life gets a hold of you and you feel like slowing down, hinga lang, girl. With Whisper, get that well-deserved respite and bounce back better than ever.

 

Have you ever had a #HingaLangGirl moment? Share away through the Whisper Facebook page.

WHISPER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
How Hayden Kho escaped rock bottom with Vicki Belo&rsquo;s love
20 minutes ago
How Hayden Kho escaped rock bottom with Vicki Belo’s love
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 minutes ago
Starting over again is difficult, but possible as proved by Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo.
Health And Family
fbfb
New breathable pads let you say goodbye to sticky, stuffy periods
1 hour ago
New breathable pads let you say goodbye to sticky, stuffy periods
1 hour ago
Experience the presko protection that you’ve always longed for with the new Whisper Breathable with thousands of Airflow...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sanofi, AC Health deal seen to benefit patients with non-communicable diseases
1 day ago
Sanofi, AC Health deal seen to benefit patients with non-communicable diseases
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The partnership will combine Sanofi's treatment solutions and AC Health's network.
Health And Family
fbfb
First vaccine dose cuts transmission and hospitalisation: UK studies
2 days ago
First vaccine dose cuts transmission and hospitalisation: UK studies
2 days ago
The study, led by the University of Edinburgh, found that by the fourth week after receiving the initial dose the Pfizer vaccine...
Health And Family
fbfb
LIST: Practical tips to nurture family wellbeing amid pandemic
2 days ago
LIST: Practical tips to nurture family wellbeing amid pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The pandemic undeniably disrupted all aspects of living. No one was spared; everyone had their own concerns related...
Health And Family
fbfb
5 ways to make every TV time the best family time
Sponsored
5 ways to make every TV time the best family time
2 days ago
Health And Family
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with