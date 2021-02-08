Sangobion reminds Filipinos to maintain optimal blood health in music video with Sarah Geronimo

MANILA, Philippines — It is in times of uncertainties where Filipino resilience has always triumphed. The world is made witness that even in the face of tragedies, Filipinos will endure with big smiles on their faces.

This is what inspired Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) to create an anthem that resonates with this unfailing spirit.

"Dugo’y Pagtibayin" is a reminder that individual hope and strength give us the power to rise amid this most trying time. Through the power of music by no less than Sarah Geronimo, the melody achieves a deeper meaning on how this nation can keep moving forward dahil sa lakas ng Dugong Pinoy.

“For me, mahalaga ang music lalo na ngayon na may pinagdadaanan tayo. Music is very powerful, it’s the language of our soul. Iba 'yung nagagawa niyang pang-boost ng morale,” she said.

“Nung nalaman ko po na gagawa ako ng bagong kanta for Sangobion IRON+ (Multivitamins + Minerals), I got excited. I know that it is going to be meaningful,” she added.

Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) put together this LSS-worthy, inspiring music video with the goal that—as Filipinos start going out more to serve their families and the nation—they need to keep their blood health in check as a way to keep healthy.

Maintain your blood health

The music video raises awareness on maintaining healthy blood to help keep immunity at its peak. The brand takes the action to educate more Filipinos to take charge of their health by sharing three ways to achieve this:

1. Exercise regularly

Among the many benefits of exercising is that it gets the blood pumping. Even as simple as walking is already beneficial to the body.

Good circulation helps the cells of the immune system move freely so they can function efficiently.1

2. Manage stress

Experiencing constant anxiety and stress can affect blood circulation. While the current situation makes feelings of stress inevitable, it can, however, be managed.

Stressbusters like yoga, meditation, music, or safely spending time with the people you care about can help you feel calmer and more in control.2 Managing your stress better is one way to help improve blood flow.

3. Take Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+)3

If you’re on a hectic routine, taking multivitamins significantly helps, especially when the food you eat doesn’t provide the body all nutrients it needs.

Multivitamins + Minerals (Sangobion IRON+) contains vitamins and minerals that help to replenish iron stores and increase red blood cell levels in the body.4

Recommended intake is one to two capsules daily, during or after meals, or as prescribed by your doctor.

Being proud to have Dugong Pinoy means you take charge of your overall health. Start by looking after your blood health to help keep your immune system at its peak.5

For more details, visit the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SangobionPH.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

ASC REFERENCE CODE: P060P012121SS

SOURCES:

1. ’How to boost your Immune System’, Harvard Health Publishing, https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/how-to-boost-your-immune-system

2. ‘9 Ways to Improve Your Blood Circulation’ Vein Clinics Of America, https://www.veinclinics.com/blog/9-ways-to-improve-your-circulation/

3. Cherayil B. J. (2010). Iron and immunity: immunological consequences of iron deficiency and overload. Archivum immunologiae et therapiae experimentalis, 58(6), 407–415. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00005-010-0095-9

4. “About Sangobion” https://www.sangobion.sg/about-sangobion