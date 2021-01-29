LIST: UK COVID-19 variant symptoms to watch out for

MANILA, Philippines — With the ban on the entry of foreign travelers set to lapse at the end of the month, the Philippines is further exposed to the more contagious United Kingdom variant of COVID-19.

The Department of Health this week confirmed local transmission of the said B.1.1.7 variant. At least 17 infections have been reported as of the third week of January, with a dozen from the upland town of Bontoc.

Although the Health Department said there is "no strong evidence" of community transmission — defined by the World Health Organization as the “inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases” — it becomes more timely than ever to understand the threat at hand.

The B.1.1.7 variant is known to spread faster and easier than other variants. It is between 30% to 70% more transmissible than other forms of the coronavirus, based on preliminary estimates of scientists and health authorities.

“In January 2021, experts in the UK reported that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variant viruses, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding,” the United States-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on its website.

More studies are needed and scientists are still working to learn more about the COVID-19 variants, including the South Africa and Brazil variants.

Particularly, the CDC says we do not know how widely the new variants have spread, how the disease caused by the new variants differs from the disease caused by other variants currently circulating, as well as how these variants may affect existing therapies, vaccines and tests.

Nonetheless, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its initial findings on the local variant based on positive tests from a random sample of 6,000 people.

“The largest differences in reported symptoms between the new variant compatible positives and those not compatible with the new UK variant were found in cough, sore throat, fatigue and myalgia,” the executive office reported.

The ONS found that those who tested positive for the new variant were “more likely to report any symptoms and the classic symptoms, but were less likely to report loss of taste and smell.”

“There was no evidence of difference in the percentages reporting gastrointestinal symptoms.”

The UK National Health Service primarily lists coronavirus symptoms like high temperature, continuous cough and loss or change in smell or taste.

The World Health Organization additionally lists tiredness as a common symptom. Other less common symptoms they noted are aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis (pink eye), headache, as well as skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.

Serious symptoms listed by WHO are difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or movement.