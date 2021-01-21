Meryll Soriano shares details of 'risky, difficult' pregnancy

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Meryll Soriano and Joem Bascon documented their journey together during Meryll's pregnancy through photos and shared it to their followers.

In her Instagram account, Meryll posted a series of her monthly photos showing her and Joem in matching clothes and poses until she finally gave birth.

“Fom egg to hooman. Mum & Dud Pregnancy Journey,” she wrote in the caption.

In another post, the couple shared a photo of their matching tattoos.

“Thank you,” Meryll simply wrote in the caption, tagging Joem.

According to her, the pregnancy was not easy and she "pushed" her "heart out" because of her age. She also had anxiety and Gestational Diabetes along the way.

"Pushed my heart out. 7lbs. 20 in. 10hrs. of labour. Normal birth delivery. We welcomed our beautiful boy," she narrated.

"At 38, my doctor told me that it’s risky and difficult. I had anxiety over this on the latter part of my pregnancy. I also acquired Gestational Diabetes (GDM) on my 6-7 month of my pregnancy. Which meant 4 x a day of glucose tests, 4 x a day of insulin shots and nth goodbyes to donuts, chocolates and cakes until I give birth."

The actress solved her woes through proper diet and exercise.

"So, I worked out 4-5 x a week, healthy food intake and baby yoga as much as I could. It was hard work and it was difficult and tiring most of the time. But, again, my age is a factor. I did what was needed to be done."

Most importantly, she made it through thanks to Joem.

"Voila! I made it. I did it! I am so proud to have a healthy pregnancy and safe delivery. But, I couldn’t have done it without Dud. He helped me stay on track. He stopped buying Cloud 9 and HawHaw. He did pregnant workouts with me. And, there are no words to explain the taking-care-of-me part. He’s the best. Thank you so much, Dud."

Meryll revealed that she and Joem welcomed their baby last New Year's day. It confirmed rumors that the couple rekindled their romance.

RELATED: Joem Bascon's ex-girlfriend reveals wedding plans before baby with Meryll Soriano