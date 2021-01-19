'COVID tongue' among less common symptoms, UK epidemiologist claims

MANILA, Philippines — A health expert from King's College in London has reported that a fifth of patients experience less common symptoms of COVID-19 that have yet to be included in official lists.

This includes the presence of tongue defects dubbed “COVID tongue.”

One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that dont get on the official PHE list - such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers . If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home ! pic.twitter.com/V04CiZNilK — Tim Spector (@timspector) January 13, 2021

“One in five people with COVID still present with less common symptoms that don’t get on the official PHE (Public Health England) list - such as skin rashes. Seeing increasing numbers of COVID tongues and strange mouth ulcers,” epidemiologist Tim Spector posted.

“If you have a strange symptom or even just headache and fatigue stay at home!”

The United Kingdom National Health Service primarily lists coronavirus symptoms like high temperature, continuous cough, and loss or change in smell or taste.

The World Health Organization additionally lists tiredness as a common symptom. Other less common symptoms they noted are aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis (pink eye), headache, as well as skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.

Serious symptoms listed by WHO are difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or movement.

Spector recently reported more photos being sent of COVID tongue.

“More pictures coming in of the mysterious geographic tongue that is associated with a range of diseases but is now being reported with COVID and can last weeks or months,” the epidemiologist posted.

More pictures coming in of the mysterious geographic tongue that is associated with a range of diseases But is now being reported with Covid and can last weeks or months. Thanks for logging on the Zoe app ! pic.twitter.com/4P5ES3e4I0 — Tim Spector (@timspector) January 17, 2021

A 2020 medical study on tongue features of those with COVID-19 found that mild and moderate patients commonly had light red tongue and white coating. Severe patients, meanwhile, had purple tongue and yellow coating.

“Tongue features have certain relationship with the category of COVID-19. Tongue features can serve as potential indicators for the evaluation of patient’s condition and prognosis. Further studies are needed to enhance the quantification of tongue features and develop standards,” read the study.