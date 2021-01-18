Villaroel-Legaspi family share their health hacks in the new normal

MANILA, Philippines — When the global health crisis struck early last year, we initially worried for our families, even more than ourselves. There was so much we didn’t know then about the novel coronavirus, but one of the things we did know for sure is that we had to keep our loved ones safe.

This cannot be any truer for the Villaroel-Legaspi household, who at the start of quarantine kept alert and in the know. Because health and safety had always been top priority for this family, they had to make sure there was a system in place.

Here are the steps they took to make sure they stay healthy and protected:

1. Adapting early

As heads of the household, Zoren and Carmina made sure to lead the family towards better health and safety, especially during quarantine.

To make for an effective team, everyone took on roles to best help each other during the course of quarantine. For example, Zoren tasked himself with doing groceries and other essential errands, while Carmina was in charge of disinfecting anything from outside that was brought into their home.”

“As a family, we do our best to help each other out in the best way we can. After all, we are a family,” Cassy said.

2. Keeping a regimen

Apart from observing all community health guidelines, the family made an extra effort in living a healthy lifestyle by taking much-needed vitamins and incorporating exercise in their daily routine, according to Zoren.

3. Purposeful mealtimes

When it comes to oatmeals, Quaker Oats is the Villaroel-Legaspi's go-to choice.

If there’s one little upside amid quarantine, it is that families have gotten more quality time with each other. This is especially evident during movie and mealtimes with the Villaroel-Legaspis. They huddled together for cuddles and maximized kwentuhan time, according to Mavy.

Because of their goal of staying even healthier, this period has also seen the family’s ever-growing appreciation for foods that are filled with nutrients that help build immunity—like oatmeal, for breakfast and snacks.

4. Versatile health food

“Quaker Oats is a filling meal that has iron for immunity. Now that we need to stay even healthier during this pandemic, we ought to look for meals that are filled with nutrients we need to keep ourselves healthy. Plus it boosts our energy most especially at the start of the day,” Carmina shared.

Quaker Oats is a versatile snack that can be prepared in fun, yummy ways.

Not only is Quaker Oats the number one oatmeal brand for filling and energy-boosting meals, but it’s also a versatile snack that can be prepared in fun, yummy ways.

For instance, Mavy likes her Quaker Oats added to her protein shake as her pre-workout meal. Meanwhile, Zoren prepares his plain but with a variety of fruits.

Cassy, on the other hand, likes a bit of a mix and match and combines two Quaker Oats flavors, banana honey and chocolate, while Carmina is partial to making overnight oats so she can have the best early morning treat the next day.

“Filipino families can stay strong for one another and share light and positivity. So make it a goal to keep your family's health as the number one priority. Start with choosing good nutrients and filling foods,” Villaroel-Legaspi family shared.

