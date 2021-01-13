How to build healthy habits for the new year

MANILA, Philippines — Although we spent much of the Christmas season indoors, 2021 brings new hope to all households and families alike.

Creating healthy resolutions and keeping them throughout the year is becoming increasingly important as we continue to stay at home. Despite our current situation, there is no greater time than the present to build and maintain healthy habits for both you and your family.

It’s time to work towards creating a healthier, happier home. Here are some tips and tricks you and your family can use to stay motivated as the new year goes by.

1. Make plans

Thinking about your family’s resolutions at the beginning of the year is a great way to get started. You can talk about your plans together, write it down and start charting the goals on your calendar.

Creating a resolution later in the year might be difficult for everyone, and it also might be harder to start anew if other obligations (such as work, errands, and school) gradually take up more of your time. So take advantage of January’s lighter schedule and think of the goals you and your family want to achieve together.

2. Start with one change at a time

Although resolutions may seem overwhelming, taking your goals one step at a time is something that is feasible and effective.

Don't set yourself up for failure by promising to change everything on a list in one go. Focus on one goal at a time and try your best to stick to it. Remember that all your resolutions do not have to start at the same time come January 1—take control of one habit, then move on to another.

3. Reward yourselves

Although nothing beats the gift of health in your family, planning little rewards ahead of time can help everyone stay motivated throughout the year. These treats don’t have to be extravagant or expensive—you and your family can try to think of a reward within reason, but still beneficial for everyone.

4. Don’t give up

Maintaining resolutions throughout the year will often encounter some setbacks. It’s important, however, for you and your family to not give up on your goals.

If any of you mess up or begin to stray away from the plan, gather together again and think about the reasons you all want to change. Try your best to keep on track and make it happen, all the while thinking about how you can avoid any temptations in the future.

Encourage each other and remind yourselves that, at the end of the day, your health will be benefiting from this the most.

