Do you ‘#SaySafe’? The importance of good oral care in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — During the pandemic, everyone has gotten more mindful of their health, taking necessary steps to boost immunity and following hygiene practices in order to stay safe from COVID-19. But do they also “say safe”?

In its newest campaign dubbed #SaySafe with Colgate, the company educates Filipinos on the importance of proper oral care to overall health.

By practicing good oral and dental hygiene, you also take care of yourself. It helps prevent bad breath, tooth decay, and gum disease, resulting in a healthy mouth. And a healthy mouth, according to Colgate’s website dedicated to dental professionals, is a good indicator of a healthy body.

With all that’s already happening due to the pandemic, additional health concerns must be prevented. If you still haven’t been reminded of, prevention is better than cure. Start with a healthy mouth.

To achieve overall oral care, check out this infographic brought to us by #SaySafe with Colgate:

This pandemic, while you strengthen your immunity, practice proper handwashing, and continue physical distancing, also do not miss out on your proper oral healthcare regimen as it also contributes to your overall health.

