Turning 50? Hereâ€™s what you can do to reach life goals beyond golden years

Turning 50? Here’s what you can do to reach life goals beyond golden years

MANILA, Philippines — When you reach 50, it truly is a golden milestone that opens up even more opportunities. It’s not a point when you stop dreaming or taking care of yourself. It’s when you get to reach new life goals and tick off so many things on your bucket list.

To achieve them of course, you also need to take a proactive role in your health and wellness. Not only will a healthy body keep you strong, but it will also give you a sharper mind to keep you on your toes and a brighter outlook for more fruitful years ahead.

Here are the ways to keep in shape as you reach your life goals beyond 50:

1. Feel bagets with new healthy habits

Photo from Freepik.com/rawpixel Healthy habits for the mind will not only give you a positive outlook but also make you feel bagets.

Keep the mind active by meditating, learning a new language, and expressing yourself through art such as painting and journaling. On the other hand, engaging in popular culture and media lets you in on what’s hip and happening in the world. Get to be in the know of what’s relevant and impress everyone by keeping toe-to-toe at every conversation.

These healthy habits for the mind will not only give you a positive outlook but also make you feel bagets at 50.

2. Get those steps in

Photo from Freepik.com/rawpixel Staying active has an array of positive effects on the body, especially at 50 and beyond.

Exercise doesn’t have to be too complicated, all it takes is finding one that works for you and make it a part of your everyday routine. It can be as simple as walking or dancing. If unsure, you can always consult your physician.

Staying active has an array of positive effects on the body, especially at 50 and beyond.

For instance, it significantly staves of the occurrence of muscle mass—and even helps rebuilt it. Staying active also means that your metabolism is also kept in check. It also prevents getting serious illnesses like heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, to name a few.

3. Eat like the champ you are

Photo from Freepik.com/tirachardz Eating smart makes you less likely to catch diseases in your 50s.

Much like exercising, eating smart makes you less likely to catch diseases in your 50s. Even small changes in the body can make a difference.

Your diet choices certainly play a role. Opting for nutrient-rich produce over processed meats and packaged foods, for example. This keeps you away from too much sugar, sodium, and food preservatives that directly negatively affect your blood pressure and the functioning of your organs.

Healthier options can best supply you with all the nutrients to address your needs as your body changes and your nutritional requirements increase.

4. Live, laugh, love with fam and friends

Photo from Freepik.com/tirachardz A well-balanced relationship with family and friends helps build self-esteem and a clearer sense of purpose.

Achieve a happier disposition by maintaining meaningful social relationships. Having strong bonds with family and friends contribute positively to longevity and mental health due to the positive influence and emotional support that you get out of them.

Those that have well-balanced relationships with other individuals are said to gain more self-esteem and a clearer sense of purpose.

5. Get a boost from a good nutritional drink

A good amount of protein daily can certainly do wonders for the body. More importantly, it addresses the issue of muscle mass loss which starts at the age of 50, at a rate of 10% each decade.

But did you know that you can get the benefits and more with a nutritional drink that’s specially designed for those who are 50 and up?

With Nestle BOOST™ OPTIMUM, it’s possible.

Free of lactose and gluten, Nestle BOOST™ OPTIMUM contains whey protein that helps maintain muscle mass that is especially important in your golden years. It is also high in Vitamins E, B6, and B12 that help support immunity, as well as prebiotics that supports digestive health.

To help stay active and feeling bagets, drink Nestle BOOST™ OPTIMUM, an adult nutritional drink specially formulated for the changing nutritional needs of 50 years old and above. With a balanced diet and exercise, Nestle BOOST™ OPTIMUM helps improve physical performance in as early as 6 weeks.1

Reference:

