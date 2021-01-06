Getting tested for COVID-19 at Robinson's Hotels: A guide

MANILA Philippines — As lockdown mandates eased, establishments such as hotels and resorts are once again opening their doors, a development that breathes life to the travel and tourism industry amid the ongoing health crisis.

It’s imperative that accommodations provide not only convenient amenities but also stringent health and sanitation protocols.

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts is a step ahead in this regard.

Putting everyone’s health and well-being at top priority, it partnered with The Medical City to create unique hotel packages for guests who are not just in need of rest and recreation but also of COVID-19 testing.

Photo Release Robinsons Hotels and Resorts has partnered with The Medical City to create unique hotel packages for guests.

It launched its accommodation packages that are tied with COVID-19 testing from The Medical City.

Package 1 includes an overnight stay in a single room, with full board, packed meals from breakfast to dinner, high-speed WiFi, and international and local TV channels. This comes with one ECLIA Serological (Antibody) Test by The Medical City. Get the results within 24 hours, with this package priced at P4,750 net.

Package 2 meanwhile, includes 3 days and 2 nights stay, all inclusive of services mentioned above. This package is priced at P11,000 net.

A third package called the Happy to be Home promo is designed exclusively for OFWs, seafarers, and Balikbayans who wish to stay in Go Hotels Ortigas-Center and Go Hotels Otis-Manila. This package, priced at P1,900 comes with full board which includes 3 meals.

For Balikbayan guests opting to stay in Summit Hotel Magnolia in New Manila, Quezon City, a promo rate of P2,800 (full board, inclusive of 3-meals) is also available.

Balikbayan guests who avail of these offers need to present their travel documents (passport or copy of boarding pass or an equivalent thereof and BOQ affidavit of undertaking) upon check-in.

They can download the Balikbayan Travel Guide from here and here.

Photo Release Robinsons Hotels and Resorts packages are inclusive of full board packed meals from breakfast to dinner, high-speed WiFi, and international and local TV channels.

A fourth package called the Travel Care Package, is also designed for OFWs, seafarers, and Balikbayans, but comes with a COVID-19 test via services from The Medical City. This package is inclusive of 3 days and 2 nights stay with private car pick-up and service from the airport to the hotel, and vice versa, full board and packed meals, high-speed WiFi, and international and local TV channels.

The COVID-19 test that comes with this package is in the form of the RT-PCR test that yields results in 48 hours. The RT-PCR is the gold standard in testing for COVID-19. This package is priced at P12,300 net.

To avail of any of these packages, make sure to call Robinsons Hotels and Resorts at least three days from the date of arrival, and make sure to fill out the online guest information sheet found here or here.

Afterward, you will receive confirmation of your booking along with your COVID-19 test schedule—which you can present at the airport. Upon arrival at the hotel, be ready to show the confirmation email to the front desk during check-in.

Rates are inclusive of taxes and service charges and full prepayment is required at the time of booking.

Dedication to safety 24/7

Photo Release With Robinsons Hotels and Resorts' Circle of Clean program, all their establishments, including Go Hotels and Summit Hotels, rigorously carry out health and sanitation protocols that align with with both the World Health Organization and Department of Health’s protocols for the new normal.

Elevating its standard of hygiene and cleanliness, Robinsons Hotels and Resorts launched the Circle of Clean program, which is in line with both the World Health Organization and Department of Health’s protocols for the new normal.

Across all its establishments, including Go Hotels and Summit Hotels, the company makes sure to rigorously carry out these protocols in a number of important phases, from pre-arrival to post-departure, benefitting all guests from all fronts for the duration of their stay.

Protocols adopted in all Robinsons Hotels and Resorts properties include disinfection of mats at all entry points, readily available alcohol sprays and hand sanitizers, acrylic partitions between staff and guests, physical distancing markers along with visible safety and health reminders.

All properties also conduct temperature checks via thermal scans and are provided ample supply of face masks and shields, as well as disposable gloves.

Photo Release All Robinsons Hotels and Resorts staff come in full PPE, including kitchen and room service personnel.

Additionally, luggage and key cards are thoroughly disinfected before they are handed to guests, and cleaning staff come in full PPE. Kitchen and room service personnel are also donned in PPE as they observe Food and Beverage service protocols.

For a safe and worry-free stay, choose Robinsons Hotels and Resorts today.

For more booking information, Summit Hotels here or Go Hotels here. You may also call RHR Happy to Care Hotlines: 0917 888 7788; 0998 888 7788; + 632 8 397 0111; Go Hotels Ortigas Center: +63 (2) 8 531 3585; +63 (2) 8 531 3591; +63 998 840 1719; Summit Hotel Magnolia: (02) 8 705-6300; 0998-840-3677, or email reservations@summithotels.ph and reservations@gohotels.ph.