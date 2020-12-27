THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YOUNG STAR
Do you â€˜say safeâ€™? The importance of good oral care amid pandemic
To achieve overall oral care, check out this infographic brought to us by #SaySafe with Colgate.
Composite photo by Enrico Alonzo
Do you ‘#SaySafe’? The importance of good oral care in 2021
(Philstar.com) - December 27, 2020 - 12:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — During the pandemic, everyone has gotten more mindful of their health, taking necessary steps to boost immunity and following hygiene practices in order to stay safe from COVID-19. But do they also “say safe”?

In its newest campaign dubbed #SaySafe with Colgate, the company educates Filipinos on the importance of proper oral care to overall health.

By practicing good oral and dental hygiene, you also take care of yourself. It helps prevent bad breath, tooth decay, and gum disease, resulting in a healthy mouth. And a healthy mouth, according to Colgate’s website dedicated to dental professionals, is a good indicator of a healthy body.

With all that’s already happening due to the pandemic, additional health concerns must be prevented. If you still haven’t been reminded of, prevention is better than cure. Start with a healthy mouth.

To achieve overall oral care, check out this infographic brought to us by #SaySafe with Colgate:

This pandemic, while you strengthen your immunity, practice proper handwashing, and continue physical distancing, also do not miss out on your proper oral healthcare regimen as it also contributes to your overall health.   

Do you ‘#SaySafe’? The importance of good oral care in 2021

 

For the latest news, oral health breakthroughs, and how you can #SaySafe with Colgate, click here.

COLGATE ORAL CARE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
Do you ‘#SaySafe’? The importance of good oral care in 2021
1 hour ago
In its newest campaign dubbed #SaySafewithColgate, the company educates Filipinos on the importance of proper oral care to...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
4 days ago
Surviving and thriving in the new normal
4 days ago
COCOGEN, with its compassionate and genuine heart for the Filipino, has launched COVID-19 Assist+, which provides benefits...
Health And Family
fbfb
8 days ago
Museo Pambata’s parol for a cause sparks Filipinos' bayanihan spirit, creativity
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 8 days ago
Austerity and simplicity are the buzzwords for this pandemic Christmas. Family reunions, company parties, caroling, mall shopping...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
8 days ago
Here’s how some families will celebrate the holidays safely but meaningfully
8 days ago
Coca-Cola, which has always been a staple for celebrations and happy moments, highlights the importance of togetherness this...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
8 days ago
6 articles that will educate you on reproductive health – no matter your age
By Euden Valdez | 8 days ago
These spaces must promote sexual and reproductive health without discrimination and judgement so that we feel empowered that...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
8 days ago
Colgate laboratory tests show toothpaste and mouthwash can neutralize coronavirus by 99.9%
8 days ago
Laboratory studies show that toothpastes containing zinc or stannous and mouthwash formulas with cetylpyridinium chloride...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with