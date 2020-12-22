THE BUDGETARIAN
Surviving and thriving in the New Normal
COCOGEN, with its compassionate and genuine heart for the Filipino, has launched COVID-19 Assist+, which provides benefits to those affected by the disease.
Photo Release
Surviving and thriving in the New Normal
(Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Who would've thought that we would live through a pandemic in our lifetime? We are all witness to how COVID has brought halts and delays to more or less everything worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, there are already around 1.6M deaths because of this virus with a whopping 71.6M cases worldwide and counting. The Philippines alone has more than 400,000 confirmed cases, and deaths are close to 9,000 as of December 2020.

But just like what happened more than a century ago during the deadly Spanish influenza pandemic, the world will also resiliently ease up and adapt to the creation of its vaccine. 

The Philippines, in particular, is already in full swing towards recovery in the new normal as more activities and businesses spring back while maintaining utmost thought and care for this situation. Although this makes sense for the economy, we shouldn’t let our guard down and take this lightly.

Moreover, we should find ways on how to protect ourselves and be assured when we start to go out. Thankfully, COCOGEN, with its compassionate and genuine heart for the Filipino, has launched COVID-19 Assist+, which provides benefits to those affected by the disease. This product has also been recently awarded as the Most Innovative New Non-Life Insurance Product for 2020 by the International Finance Magazine based in the UK.

Aside from financial protection from an accident, clients can get financial aid such as cash assistance in case of death and hospital allowance for a maximum of 15 days while they focus on their recovery. This is part of their commitment to providing Filipinos with an easy and affordable way to have peace of mind amidst this time of uncertainty. 

Filipinos have definitely found an ally with COCOGEN with its newest personal accident product. These things are some of the essentials we should not skimp on especially during this time. In case something happens such as death, disablement and injuries, we feel secured and relieved in a way that we leave little to no financial burden to our loved ones from the said disease.

Moreover, the insurance plan is offered in two affordable packages to cater to every Juan dela Cruz, with its basic plan for as low as P50, to its prime package that comes for only P75. With a genuine desire to help every Filipino, these packages can cover people for up to three months, giving clients the capability to have a maximum of two coverages of either the same package or a combination of its basic and premium plans, with the option to renew it again upon expiration.

Hope is in sight, knowing that proven and tested vaccines are on their way. However, to remain hygienic, healthy, mindful and cautious in our actions should still top our list of priorities at this point. Include COCOGEN COVID-19 Assist+, a new essential for Filipinos in this new normal on that list, as well. 

 

Get your new essential today and purchase your COCOGEN COVID-19 Assist+ online or read more about the product here.

Recommended
