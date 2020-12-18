6 articles that will educate you on reproductive health â€“ no matter your age

6 articles that will educate you on reproductive health – no matter your age

MANILA, Philippines — We all know how conversations about sexual and reproductive health usually end up in either malicious giggles or complete awkward silence.

This awkwardness in discussing reproductive health (RH) dangerously leaves too many unanswered questions and in turn creates many misconceptions. Thus the need for safe spaces where these topics can be freely and comfortably discussed.

These spaces must promote sexual and reproductive health without discrimination and judgement so that we feel empowered that we are getting the right information and support.

Now, we can find such platform at RH Care Info, an interactive online hub made for every Filipino, no matter their gender or age. Here are six articles from the website to start with.

To help raise awareness on HIV and AIDS, RH Care Info believes that the first and simplest thing you can do is to educate yourself on these matters. After all, what better way can we fight the stigma around it than by educating ourselves more about it?

Know how well you know about HIV and AIDS through this pop quiz, which will also provide additional important information about the answers to educate you even more.

Changes in moods due to hormones are common in many women, and these swings impact women’s mental health—more than we realize.

This is why RH Care Info deems it important that mental health should not be taken out of the picture when we talk about RH.

This article aims to boost happy hormones and uplift spirits with a curated playlist of songs that get real about mental health. If you need company during your mental health breaks, this playlist has the best songs for you and your peace of mind.

RH Care Info also serves as a safe space to raise awareness on gender violence. It aims to empower women and support victims in sharing their experiences. Hence, the website has articles covering gender violence.

In this article, one is asked “Are you in a toxic relationship?” It enlightens that toxic relationships, if not addressed or stopped, could lead to lack of respect, lying and cheating, and worst, abuse, which could be mental and physical.

An article that is significant and relatable to our time where gender-based violence continues to perpetuate because of the practice of shifting the blame to the victims instead of holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

The website hopes to put an end to this culture of victim-blaming, be it subtle and unconscious, through this article that lists down common offensive questions and statements that people must avoid saying to victims of domestic violence and sexual harassment.

Medical terms could really be intimidating at times which makes many people overthink their health conditions. This video explainer from RH Care Info sheds light to Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) by sharing what it really is, what are its symptoms and why women do not have to be afraid of this health condition.

After reading up on articles on reproductive healthcare, and realizing your concerns, there may be a need to consult with medical professionals. While it could be costly and difficult to visit healthcare facilities, RH Care Info has made online consultations more accessible. Go to this article to know how.

RH Care Info: The go-to source for reproductive concerns

RH Care Info is a non-profit reproductive health information project by the Philippine Society for Responsible Parenthood Inc. (PSRP), and supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). It tackles five main programs: family planning, maternal health, gender-based violence, HIV & STI, and sexual and reproductive health among young people.

The project was launched to help address the growing concern and the calls for reproductive health education in the country.

The interactive website is also not intimidating. Instead, it is designed to be inviting for readers of all ages to be truly informed. Each of its five programs has its own landing pages, which discusses everything about the topic, and gathers a pool of supporting articles.

RH Care Info also carries a Health Facility Locator. It helps Filipinos search for health facilities that are located near their residences or places of work. They can input the location, select the type of service you need and click on the search button. The results will show the available health facilities within a 10 kilometer radius.

As a safe space, RH Care Info has “May Kwento Ako” wherein everyone can share their stories and experiences without fear of being judged. “It’s time we break the taboo around sexual and reproductive health. May Kwento Ako starts the convo,” writes the website.

The RH Care Info website is only the beginning. Information spreads as it builds and grows virtual communities wherein Filipino can support one another in their reproductive health. Look for a community you can join by following this link: https://www.facebook.com/rhcareinfo/groups/. You can also connect via Viber or Telegram.

Visit https://rh-care.info to know and read more. For updates, follow @rhcareinfo in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.