Household hacks that give best quality care at budget-friendly cost
Get great laundry experience with the Surf’s wais power combo!
Household hacks that give best quality care at budget-friendly cost
Maan D' Asis Pamaran (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 9:35am

Plus more wais moves to give your household the best quality care at a budget-friendly cost

MANILA, Philippines — As the family stays safe at home, parents have the double duty of managing household budgets while making sure the family gets the best care possible.

To make this balance really work, it’s time to use wais moves to make sure that everyone at home gets more for less.

Let’s start with tackling that mountain of laundry. Even if tasks have migrated online, it’s still important to keep clothes clean and fragrant as online classes and work-from-home set-ups continue.

Get great laundry experience with the Surf’s wais power combo! Surf Powder Detergent has Active Clean Technology that cleans just as well as higher-priced brands, while Surf Fabric Conditioner has Sun-Bloom Technology that gives long-lasting fragrance! Not only does it prevent kulob, but it allows your clothes to bloom even under the sun!

Why this power combo is the ‘wais’ choice for washing clothes

And did you know that if you use both Surf Powder Detergent and Surf Fabric Conditioner together, you get great clean and double the fragrance at the same affordable cost! Wais!

Here are more wais tips that will give moms the quality that they want without spending outside of their budget:

  • The secret to saving electricity while ironing clothes. Did you know that after ironing a batch of clothes and turning the iron off, it still hot enough to iron clothes made of lighter materials. And because clothes are washed using Surf’s wais combo, they are already soft with less creases to begin with. Now, isn’t that a great way to save on electricity?
  • Hang-drying clothes vs. using a dryer. Since the rainy season is upon us again, you rely a lot on your dryers to make sure clothes don’t get that dreaded kulob smell. With Surf Fabric Conditioner, you won’t need to worry about this and can actually hang dry your clothes indoors or outdoors. Your clothes still end up smelling fragrant and fresh. And because you use the dryer less, you also get to save electricity again. Wais!
  • Take advantage of online deals. These days, you can also take advantage of online shopping deals from trusted sellers. Anticipate discount sales and plan your orders for household essentials to get great buys, especially on bulk items. With the holiday season coming, it is important to remember that availing of these deals and discounts online can give us the items we need and want, but a lower price.

Getting the quality you want, while saving on costs is definitely the wais way.  

 

Get wais by using the power laundry combo of Surf Powder Detergent and Surf Fabric Conditioner, available at your nearest supermarket, convenience and even sari-sari stores. Or you can order online via Lazada and Shopee. — WITH EUDEN VALDEZ

