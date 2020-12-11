THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Why this power combo is the â€˜waisâ€™ choice for washing clothes
Get great laundry experience with the Surf’s wais power combo!
Why this power combo is the ‘wais’ choice for washing clothes
Maan D' Asis Pamaran (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 4:00pm

Plus more wais moves to give your household the best quality care at a budget-friendly cost

MANILA, Philippines — As the family stays safe at home, parents have the double duty of managing household budgets while making sure the family gets the best care possible.

To make this balance really work, it’s time to use wais moves to make sure that everyone at home gets more for less.

Let’s start with tackling that mountain of laundry. Even if tasks have migrated online, it’s still important to keep clothes clean and fragrant as online classes and work-from-home set-ups continue.

Get great laundry experience with the Surf’s wais power combo! Surf Powder Detergent has Active Clean Technology that cleans just as well as higher-priced brands, while Surf Fabric Conditioner has Sun-Bloom Technology that gives long-lasting fragrance! Not only does it prevent kulob, but it allows your clothes to bloom even under the sun!

Why this power combo is the ‘wais’ choice for washing clothes

And did you know that if you use both Surf Powder Detergent and Surf Fabric Conditioner together, you get great clean and double the fragrance at the same affordable cost! Wais!

Here are more wais tips that will give moms the quality that they want without spending outside of their budget:

  • The secret to saving electricity while ironing clothes. Did you know that after ironing a batch of clothes and turning the iron off, it still hot enough to iron clothes made of lighter materials. And because clothes are washed using Surf’s wais combo, they are already soft with less creases to begin with. Now, isn’t that a great way to save on electricity?
  • Hang-drying clothes vs. using a dryer. Since the rainy season is upon us again, you rely a lot on your dryers to make sure clothes don’t get that dreaded kulob smell. With Surf Fabric Conditioner, you won’t need to worry about this and can actually hang dry your clothes indoors or outdoors. Your clothes still end up smelling fragrant and fresh. And because you use the dryer less, you also get to save electricity again. Wais!
  • Take advantage of online deals. These days, you can also take advantage of online shopping deals from trusted sellers. Anticipate discount sales and plan your orders for household essentials to get great buys, especially on bulk items. With the holiday season coming, it is important to remember that availing of these deals and discounts online can give us the items we need and want, but a lower price.

Getting the quality you want, while saving on costs is definitely the wais way.  

 

Get wais by using the power laundry combo of Surf Powder Detergent and Surf Fabric Conditioner, available at your nearest supermarket, convenience and even sari-sari stores. Or you can order online via Lazada and Shopee. — WITH EUDEN VALDEZ

SURF
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
Why this power combo is the ‘wais’ choice for washing clothes
1 hour ago
Health And Family
Sponsored
Where can optimism take you? 3 Filipinas share how it led them to action
1 day ago
Health And Family
1 day ago
Philippine-made abaca masks seen as global solution vs 'COVID-19 waste'
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 day ago
The good news is, these masks are made here in the Philippines, in the Bicol region, which is known as the top producer of...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
UAE registers China's Sinopharm vaccine, says 86% effective
2 days ago
UAE health officials have reviewed Sinopharm's interim analysis of the third-phase trials which shows it is 86 percent effective...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
Another kind of WFH
By Rose Fres Fausto | 2 days ago
The pandemic has brought us to our knees and we have been forced to rethink the way we do things.
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
A good time to start
By Kathy Moran | 3 days ago
I admit it. I have been watching the Korean TV series Start Up, a recommendation from lifestyle editor because she knows how...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with