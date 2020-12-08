A good time to start

I admit it. I have been watching the Korean TV series Start Up, a recommendation from lifestyle editor because she knows how much I am interested in all things tech.

To be honest I thought that I would watch one episode and then my Korean TV-watching days would be over. Wrong. I am now on episode 14 and even if I think “good boy” (Kim Seon-ho) won’t get Dal Mi (Suzy Bae), I have started to wait with hopeful anticipation as the week goes on that my hero, “good boy,” will win.

But I have been told that the series is a love story between Dal Mi and Nam Do San (Kim Bok-joo). Sigh.

I haven’t owned a TV set for over 20 years now, so if there is a show I want to catch on TV, I turn to my trusty cell phone. I have been watching on my ever-reliable Huawei P30 pro, which I have had for over a year now.

So, when an opportunity came for me to try out the new Huawei Mate 40 Pro, it was a no-brainer.

Start Up is about how young people try to start tech companies with solutions as to how to help the elderly — at least in the case of Dal Mi, who wants to develop an app for self-driving cars or a pill separator for her grandmother, who is losing her eyesight. So, watching it on a cell phone with a great camera is a must.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is second to none when it comes to hardware, but I had to get adjusted to using it as my day-to-day smartphone given the lack of apps and the many steps it takes to make a download.

Let’s talk design

I really like that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro feels great in the hand, with- its glass back and glass screen sandwiching an aluminum frame. It’s not overly huge, feels premium to the touch, and the feeling is enhanced by the smooth curve of the screen at its edges, which helps the phone fit snugly in your palm.

The side buttons are in easy-to-reach positions and, given the size of its screen, the phone feels lighter and thinner than you’d expect.

In terms of processing it’s a beast, as it does photo and video editing very well.

My hero: Good Boy (Kim Seon-ho)... so dreamy in a Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

Given that this is a Huawei phone, there’s probably something you’re particularly interested in, and yes, the camera performance here is fantastic. Head on down to our “Cameras” section for a more detailed breakdown, but, long story short, the phone takes great pictures, especially portrait shots, zoomed-in images and low-light snaps.

Just for proof I took a few snaps of Start Up while watching it. The resolution is great and so is the sound.

Just perfect: The Huawei Mate P40

Last word

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is one of the best phones around in terms of hardware: its cameras take incredible pictures and viewing videos is a wonderful experience.

The lack of Google apps, particularly the Play Store, means you’ll have to get used to experiencing new things: you can’t use most social media platforms, or play many of the games you’d like, or handily navigate around a city.

But what is life if there are no challenges and new things to learn? With a great cell phone I am up to it, especially since I love the clarity of the videos and the sound.

Also included by default, AppGallery offers a diverse and expansive range of apps, including popular apps such as Viber, TikTok and more.

In addition to AppGallery, Huawei Mate 40 Pro users can also search news, images and other apps on Petal Search, which has its search widget pre-installed on the home screen.

Here’s to more watching and learning.