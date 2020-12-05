THE BUDGETARIAN
Making the most of the holiday season in quarantine with the family
As it is a time to reflect and be cautious for safety reasons, this holiday season is also a great time to genuinely enjoy each other’s company even under quarantine.
(Philstar.com) - December 5, 2020 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Being cooped up within the confines of your home for months now can really get you and your children real cranky.

Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic has hugely created a big “lifestyle” change all over the world. Suddenly, everyone—adults, the elderly, even children—families are together and staying safely indoors even for the holiday season.

Staying indoors together is the “new normal” at home and has created vast opportunities to strengthen family ties. Families are united now and have more time to connect and enjoy bonding moments only done on rare occasions. Add to this the fact that most now find themselves having to work home, a new paradigm that is totally foreign for someone who is used to a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekday routine.

As it is a time to reflect and be cautious for safety reasons, this holiday season is also a great time to genuinely enjoy each other’s company even under quarantine. So how else do we make the most out of the quarantine season with much time spent at home?

Staying indoors shouldn’t stop family activities from happening. Staying inside the comforts of your home becomes a more relaxed and comfortable environment with a Hisense split type air conditioner around.

As a trusted brand, Hisense is like a family household member you can rely on. Its innovative features make it one “smart” air conditioner. Its DC Inverter Technology minimizes energy consumption along with higher energy efficiency.  

With the Super Cooling feature, you will immediately feel the cool air you desire. Now, binge watching favorite shows and movies weekly with the brood is more relaxing and hassle-free. If you prefer karaoke, belting out ballads or rock numbers with siblings couldn’t be a happier activity.

Hisense’s High-Density Filter removes more than 90% dust and other particles from the air, allowing   you and the kids to safely have playtime activities such as and do your favorite board games. Even if the AC is off, the indoor fan will continue running for 30 seconds inhibiting mildew.

You can totally depend on Hisense in all your bonding moments indoors during this Holiday season.  After all, it is all about the family.

Get your own Hisense split type air conditioner from selected appliance stores and get it installed for free! Promo is until December 31.

 

For more details, please visit the Hisense website, and follow the official Hisense social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

