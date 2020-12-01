THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Doctor warns against steam inhalation as COVID-19 treatment
Pulmonologist and biochemist Dr. Earl Louis Sempio
Photo release
Doctor warns against steam inhalation as COVID-19 treatment
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 4:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — With the heightened health and safety protocols brought by COVID-19, some Filipinos are now turning to steam inhalation as a treatment for sickness.

In a virtual symposium recently held by Unilab as part of its “Alagang Unilab: HealthierPH Series,” pulmonologist and biochemist Dr. Earl Louis Sempio helped shed some light on misinformation surrounding the treatment modality, as well as its pros and cons.

“Steam inhalation is widely practiced, especially in homes, because of the relief that it gives a person who may be suffering from the common cold, nasal allergies, or sinus infections. These conditions bring nasal congestion that is very uncomfortable and makes it difficult for someone to breathe,” Sempio said.

Steam inhalation, or "tuob," is the process of inhaling water vapor to relieve stuffy noses brought by a cold or sinus infection. Some use it as a therapy for bronchitis or nasal allergies, while some resort to it when they have fever or flu. 

The procedure involves lowering one’s head about eight to 12 inches away from hot water and inhaling slowly and deeply through the nose for at least two to five minutes.

While steam inhalation alleviates the symptoms of nasal congestion, Sempio stressed that it is not a cure as it does not address the virus that caused it.

“What’s important is to keep yourself hydrated; you need to drink plenty of fluids to replenish what is being lost,” he said.

The doctor also strongly discourages steam inhalation for COVID-19 patients. 

“Steam inhalation loosens secretions, that’s why a COVID patient shouldn’t do it. It poses a great threat to everyone around the patient especially if he starts coughing in the middle of treatment,” he said.

Apart from COVID-19, Sempio discourages the use of steam inhalation with patients suffering from an infectious condition like Tuberculosis where the possibility of generating
infectious droplets are high.

The health professional reminds everyone to seek a health professional’s opinion when it comes to addressing medical concerns, especially cough and cold.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TUOB
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
3 hours ago
Where can optimism take you? 3 Filipinas share how it led them to action
By Aliyya Sawadjaan | 3 hours ago
Through optimism in action, Filipinas Arizza Nocum, Candy Pangilinan, and Brina Maxino have championed their own causes instead...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
4 days ago
Why this power combo is the ‘wais’ choice for washing clothes
By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 4 days ago
It’s time to use wais moves to make sure that everyone at home gets more for less.
Health And Family
fbfb
6 days ago
What is it like to take part in a vaccine trial?
By Leila Macor | 6 days ago
A key facet of the global mad scramble by Pfizer, Moderna and other pharma groups to develop a viable coronavirus vaccine...
Health And Family
fbfb
6 days ago
How will you spend your Christmas in the time of pandemic?
By Rose Fres Fausto | 6 days ago
And just like that it’s Christmas season already!
Health And Family
fbfb
6 days ago
Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 95% effective
6 days ago
Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective according to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data,...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
7 days ago
3 tips to keep germs at bay: From things you hold to clothes you wear
By Gerald Dizon | 7 days ago
Here are three tips they need to remember to keep germs at bay.
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with