Give the gift of good health this Christmas with Maxicare PRIMA

Christmas is just around the corner! While current events are stifling what is usually a cheerful season, you can still make the occasion memorable by giving your loved ones a heartwarming present that can express the depths of your care and affection — the gift of good health.

Maxicare wants to ensure that this celebration remains joyful by giving you and your family peace of mind amid the uncertainties. Especially now that looking out for our family’s health is of paramount importance, a gift that provides security to one’s primary care needs has never been more significant.

Make this holiday a #TimetoGiveBack to your parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts who are already in their senior age (60 years old and above) with Maxicare PRIMA Gold! Nobody is more deserving of a token of gratitude than your senior loved ones who never failed to shower you with unconditional love since the day you were born. Now it’s your chance to do the same for them, especially since they’re at an age when medical care and attention is imperative.

Maxicare PRIMA Gold is a gift of more time together and more Christmas celebrations. It may not be embellished with fancy, shimmering decor, but it’s packed with great benefits that include unlimited consultations and unlimited availment of 255 types of lab tests and diagnostic procedures at safe and convenient facilities: Maxicare Primary Care Centers (PCC) and MyHealth Clinics. This also offers unlimited access to Maxicare Telemedicine 24 /7 Voice Service (Teleconsult), which helps ease your worries during the pandemic by eliminating the need to go out for consultations. Not to mention how hassle-free e-prescriptions and e-lab requests are.

For health emergencies, they get access to all Maxicare-affiliated hospitals nationwide and an annual emergency room coverage of up to Php 20,000. And because we love seeing their brightest smiles, Maxicare PRIMA Gold also covers dental benefits.

It’s never too late to show your loved ones how much you care, nor is it too early.

For your sister, cousin, or friend who’s going to be a mom soon, give her a gift of good health with Maxicare PRIMA Silver! Not only will it express your appreciation to the parents-to-be, but you can also give their little ones #LoveFromtheStart.

Starting a family at this time of distress can be challenging. But you can always help them build a healthy future with Maxicare PRIMA Silver. It’s an ideal healthcare partner for all expecting parents who want their kids to start living their best lives early on - as early as in the womb. More than that, your #LoveFromtheStart extends to the entire family as well since Maxicare PRIMA Silver covers members 0-59 years old. Like a big, warm hug, it can make the whole family feel protected and secured in their health.

Let them enjoy a relaxing healthcare experience at Maxicare PCC as they get unlimited consultations with specialists like Obstetrician-gynecologist, Internal Medicine, Ear-Nose-Throat, Dermatologist, and Ophthalmologist. Also comes with unlimited availment of up to 255 types of lab tests, dental benefits, plus unlimited access to Maxicare Telemedicine 24 /7 Voice Service (Teleconsult) so they can stay safe indoors as our doctors assess their condition via call.

With the current crisis that we are facing, protecting your family’s health makes a heartfelt Christmas gift that speaks volumes of your affection. Maxicare treats every member like family and there is nothing more fulfilling for us than providing you with the gift of good health so you and your loved ones can live life to the fullest not only during the holidays but even through all seasons.

To learn more, please visit shop.maxicare.com.ph or call Maxicare's Product Inquiry Hotline at (02) 7798-7770. Also available on Lazada and Shopee.