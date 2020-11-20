Public warned against use of fake CopperMask

MANILA, Philippines — CoppermaskPH has tapped the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to help stop the rampant selling of fake CopperMasks mostly sold in Divisoria and by a number of online stores.



CopperMaskPH is the company that brought to the public the first and the original CopperMask that trended on social media and worn by celebrities and other prominent figures during the height of the pandemic. It was known not only for its natural effectiveness but also for its fashionable quality.



In recent customer complaints, CopperMaskPH found out that some establishments in Divisoria are selling CopperMask imitations. The white box which houses these fake masks looks convincingly similar to the original first version.



The contents though, tell a different story. Upon investigation, the legal team found that the imitation was of a different texture and color tone. Unsurprisingly, these fake versions are sold way below the company’s suggested retail price.





CopperMaskPH officials disclosed that the manufacturing and selling of the mask’s first version had already stopped but some individuals continue to fool the public.



The fake version does not conform to the brand’s manufacturing standards. Even the fonts used on the stickers are different. The color tone is a shade off the original’s light copper finish.



These are just some of the few observations by the company’s legal team. They also added that not conforming with the safety and manufacturing standards of the said fake masks is indicative of little or no infused copper strands, the main material for CopperMask’s efficacy against certain bacteria and viruses.



Alarming findings like these greatly affect public health because fake CopperMasks do not have the natural disinfecting capabilities of genuine ones.



The National Bureau of Investigation is currently handling the matter and assures the public that it will arrest individuals caught selling fake versions.

