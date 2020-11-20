Donâ€™t wait â€˜til itâ€™s too late: Avail of MD+ Clinicâ€™s home-based COVID testing NOW

MANILA, Philippines — Everyone has slowly adapted to the new normal, but most are still kept on their toes with the slightest symptoms. Although following all the necessary health and safety protocols is important, COVID testing remains to be the only thing that can give anyone peace of mind. It can also quickly determine their next steps, whether they’ve contracted the virus or not.

To support the continuing rise in demand for COVID testing, MD+ Clinic and Diagnostic Center is now offering COVID-19 rapid antigen and RT-PCR swab tests via Home Service and Office Service.

Trained swabbers in complete PPE suits will collect the needed throat and nasal swabs. Results of the RT-PCR test, which is still considered the most reliable and accurate in COVID testing, are emailed to patients after 3 to 5 days. Meanwhile, rapid antigen test preliminary results are ready within 10 to 15 minutes.

“Some people are still hesitant to go to the hospital to get tested, or generally leave their homes in fear of getting exposed to the virus,” says Dr. Therese Pangilinan-Ikeda, medical director of MD+ Clinic. “The next best alternative is to get tested at home, where they feel safe and comfortable.”

While COVID remains to be the top health concern for most, Dr. Ikeda reminds everyone to keep their overall health in check.

“We shouldn’t neglect other aspects of our health. Other illnesses and symptoms, whether mild or severe, should still be given the same priority. That’s why we continue to offer services that are usually only available in hospitals, in our Alabang and BGC clinics,” she added.

Other medical services such as the Food Intolerance Test for those experiencing stomach discomfort, muscle and joint pains, constipation, and fatigue are available at MD+. Dr. Ikeda further stresses that this test can provide information to detect chronic illnesses, and therefore should be taken as a precautionary measure against underlying medical conditions.

Services and tests such as ultrasound, 2D-echo, flu vaccines, and full blood work can also be availed through an appointment in MD+ Clinic’s Alabang and BGC branches from Monday to Friday, 7 AM to 4 PM.

For inquiries, you may call (02) 8823-1111, follow @mdplusclinic on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.mdplusclinic.com.