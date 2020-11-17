THE BUDGETARIAN
More than a gut feeling: Healthy digestive system for better immunity
Aliyya Sawadjaan (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Not all of us know that the digestive system is considered part of the immune system. In fact, about 70% of our immune system is in the gut, which is why it is important to take care of it.

One of the easiest ways to do so is by giving your family daily supplements of Probiotics with Prebiotic Fibers like Dutch Mill Delight.

What does your gut tell you?

We’ve all heard of the expression “gut feeling,” which points to an intuitive feeling about something or a feeling that something isn’t right and you cannot explain why.

This phrase is derived from the belief that this kind of feeling originates in the stomach area.

In the gut, there are around 100 trillion living microorganisms. They are key in maintaining a healthy digestive system and contribute to digestion, nutrient absorption, and keeping the body protected from foreign bodies and infection.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, boosting our immunity has also become a priority for many Filipinos, including moms. To further strengthen our immune system, we should also achieve a healthy digestive system.

Medical experts and dieticians recommend choosing a healthy lifestyle. This includes eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, getting adequate sleep, minimizing stress, and the like.

Experts also recommend that we regularly intake fermented food and drinks, such as Probiotic drinks with Prebiotic Fibers because of the many health benefits to the body. 

Dutch Mill Delight loves your gut

When it comes to a cultured milk drink with benefits for the gut, nothing beats Dutch Mill Delight.

Dutch Mill Delight is the only Probiotic drink with Prebiotic Fibers!

The Probiotics are live good microorganisms that help balance out the bad bacteria in our digestive tract, while the Prebiotic Fiber is a plant fiber that nourishes the good bacteria.

This Duo Active combination of Dutch Mill Delight has been clinically proven to help make tummies healthier and stronger by fighting off the bad bacteria compared to Probiotics alone.

Drinking a bottle of Dutch Mill Delight has several benefits.

It can aid digestion and bowel movement, help reduce cholesterol in the blood, help strengthen immunity and reduce the risk of colon cancer, help rebalance numbers of the Probiotics in the large intestine, and help absorb nutrients well.

What’s more, you can drink Dutch Mill Delight either before breakfast, during snack time, or as an after-meal drink.

Achieving healthy digestive and immune systems have never been easier and tastier. Grab a bottle of Dutch Mill Delight from your nearest grocery stores, available in 100ml and 400ml bottles, and delight your family with stronger immunity and a healthier digestive system!

Dutch Mill 100ml is also available via direct-to-home delivery services courtesy of Dutch Mill Delight Experts, in Metro Manila and selected provincial areas.

 

For more information, visit the website at http://dutchmilldelight.ph. You can also visit them on their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for more updates.

