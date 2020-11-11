No to holiday blues! Hereâ€™s how to close the distance with loved ones overseas

No to holiday blues! Here’s how to close the distance with loved ones overseas

MANILA, Philippines — More than the gift-giving and merrymaking, family, truly, is at the center of Christmas in the Philippines. This is why no matter the situation—be it a crisis in the form of a pandemic—Filipinos will celebrate Christmas as long as they’re together with their loved ones, even at a distance.

Distance, however, may cause some unexplained and unexpected holiday blues for Filipinos whose loved ones are supporting them overseas. Their absence makes hearts grow fonder, and their sacrifices make it even harder.

But these should also be enough to stay optimistic and hopeful that in due time, all these will pay off.

For now, be thankful that there are many ways to close the distance. Here’s how Filipino families can connect more meaningfully during the holidays.

1. Make them a part of Noche Buena

With the advent of internet and social media, video calls have become very convenient and accessible for everyone. Now, we can talk to loved ones face-to-face via mobile screens as often as we could—of course, still considering the timezone differences.

Why not take this a notch higher by scheduling video calls during the family’s “handaan” at home. If it’s your son or daughter who is abroad, ask about their free schedule and perhaps, set the family lunch or dinner around this time.

It’s also not impossible to have them join the Noche Buena from where they are. For them to really feel that they are part of it, have them eat together with the rest of family.

2. Go on a virtual date

For spouses or partners who are currently in long-distance relationships this coming holidays, don’t forget to spend time together—just the two of you.

Try going on a virtual date in the modern times. Watch a holiday-themed movie online at the same time while on voice call so you can share the kilig together. You can also have popcorn and drinks on the side.

How about a more intimate candle-lit dinner? Yes, this takes more effort and commitment—setting up two different tables and choosing what to eat over at your places—but this also relieves the longing you feel for each other.

3. The joy in balikbayan boxes

On the other hand, those who are currently staying overseas may return the love to their families back home. And one such way that has been a tradition among Filipinos is the balikbayan box.

In time for Christmas, send in gifts for your spouse, your children, your parents, even for your relatives if you want! Why not wrap special gifts before packing them inside the box so you’ll be like Santa when it arrives.

4. Money where it’s needed

Photo Release LBC's Instant Peso Padala just launched an international service that allows Filipinos to remit to their families and loved ones abroad.

For your other simple yet meaningful plans to spend the holidays together with loved ones, know that you can always transfer money where it’s needed in a fast and affordable way with LBC Express.

In fact, its Instant Peso Padala launched an international service, allowing Filipinos to remit to their families and loved ones abroad.

If you are a young professional here who’s missing your mom or dad abroad, reward him or her for all the hard work. Send them cash via Instant Peso Padala International so they can choose the gift they truly want. With the service, your money is remitted reliably.

Also, if you have relatives who need financial aid, show them love this Christmas by also sending them cash using the service.

Through LBC’s partnership with PERA HUB, you can conveniently send money through Western Union from any LBC Branch, to Western Union Agent locations around the world. Recipients can easily encash the remittance with the provided details at any Western Union Agent location overseas.

Remit abroad with LBC Express’ Instant Peso Padala International. For complete steps on how to send money, click here.