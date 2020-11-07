THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
More than a gut feeling: Healthy digestive system for better immunity
Delight your family with a stronger immunity and healthier digestive system!
Photo Release
More than a gut feeling: Healthy digestive system for better immunity
Aliyya Sawadjaan (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2020 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Not all of us know that the digestive system is considered part of the immune system. In fact, about 70% of our immune system is in the gut, which is why it is important to take care of it.

One of the easiest ways to do so is by giving your family daily supplements of Probiotics with Prebiotic Fibers like Dutch Mill Delight.

What does your gut tell you?

Gut feeling points to an intuitive feeling about something or a feeling that something isn’t right and you cannot explain why.
Photo Release

We’ve all heard of the expression “gut feeling,” which points to an intuitive feeling about something or a feeling that something isn’t right and you cannot explain why.

This phrase is derived from the belief that this kind of feeling originates in the stomach area.

In the gut, there are around 100 trillion living microorganisms. They are key in maintaining a healthy digestive system and contribute to digestion, nutrient absorption, and keeping the body protected from foreign bodies and infection.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, boosting our immunity has also become a priority for many Filipinos, including moms. To further strengthen our immune system, we should also achieve a healthy digestive system.

Medical experts and dieticians recommend choosing a healthy lifestyle. This includes eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, getting adequate sleep, minimizing stress, and the like.

Experts also recommend that we regularly intake fermented food and drinks, such as Probiotic drinks with Prebiotic Fibers because of the many health benefits to the body. 

Dutch Mill Delight loves your gut

This Duo Active combination of Dutch Mill Delight has been clinically proven to help make tummies healthier and stronger by fighting off the bad bacteria compared to Probiotics alone.
Photo Release

When it comes to a cultured milk drink with benefits for the gut, nothing beats Dutch Mill Delight.

Dutch Mill Delight is the only Probiotic drink with Prebiotic Fibers!

The Probiotics are live good microorganisms that help balance out the bad bacteria in our digestive tract, while the Prebiotic Fiber is a plant fiber that nourishes the good bacteria.

This Duo Active combination of Dutch Mill Delight has been clinically proven to help make tummies healthier and stronger by fighting off the bad bacteria compared to Probiotics alone.

Drinking a bottle of Dutch Mill Delight has several benefits.

It can aid digestion and bowel movement, help reduce cholesterol in the blood, help strengthen immunity and reduce the risk of colon cancer, help rebalance numbers of the Probiotics in the large intestine, and help absorb nutrients well.

What’s more, you can drink Dutch Mill Delight either before breakfast, during snack time, or as an after-meal drink.

Achieving healthy digestive and immune systems have never been easier and tastier. Grab a bottle of Dutch Mill Delight from your nearest grocery stores, available in 100ml and 400ml bottles, and delight your family with stronger immunity and a healthier digestive system!

Dutch Mill 100ml is also available via direct-to-home delivery services courtesy of Dutch Mill Delight Experts, in Metro Manila and selected provincial areas.

 

For more information, visit the website at http://dutchmilldelight.ph. You can also visit them on their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for more updates.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH DUTCH MILL IMMUNITY
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 day ago
Get up to 30% off on Lysol hand sanitizers in Shopee’s 11.11 sale!
1 day ago
Lysol responds to the demand for community wellbeing by introducing its own Lysol Hand Sanitizer — available with up...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
2 days ago
WATCH: The oh-so-yummy soy milk that’s good for eyes, brain and heart is secret no more!
2 days ago
Dutch Mill Soy Secretz is the oh-so-yummy soy milk that’s good for eyes, brain and heart. Packed with “NaturEssence,”...
Health And Family
fbfb
4 days ago
How to keep motivated with your fitness goals in the new normal
By Euden Valdez | 4 days ago
It’s about time to get back on track with your fitness goals, especially as quarantine measures are being eased. Here...
Health And Family
fbfb
Exclusive
8 days ago
LIST: How to cultivate a learning environment at home
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 days ago
Here is a list of tips on how families can make their households a viable learning environment as they weather through the...
Health And Family
fbfb
9 days ago
Paula Peralejo still breastfeeds son at 4 years old, here's how
9 days ago
During the same discussion, former actress Paula Peralejo-Fernandez shared her challenges of being a breastfeeding mom and...
Health And Family
fbfb
10 days ago
Air pollution linked to 15% of coronavirus deaths: study
By Patrick Galey | 10 days ago
Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of Covid-19 deaths globally, according to research published...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with