THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Get up to 30% off on Lysol hand sanitizers in Shopeeâ€™s 11.11 sale!
Get up to 30% off on Lysol hand sanitizers in Shopee’s 11.11 sale!
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Value-conscious Filipino shoppers and lovers of online sales are in for a treat as Lysol makes available its newest product, Lysol Hand Sanitizer, in Shopee’s 11.11 Sale!

These days, with increased awareness on proper personal hygiene, particularly regular and thorough washing and disinfection of hands, Lysol quickly responded to the demand for community wellbeing by introducing its own Lysol Hand Sanitizer—available in 50ml and 200ml—allowing for on-the-go hand sanitization with proven efficacy.

And now, with Shopee’s 11.11 Sale, you can avail an additional daily source of protection – a sanitizer that contains 71% alcohol, kills 99.99% germs and dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin— at up to 30% off!

Take advantage of Midnight Flash Deals, with up to 30% off Storewide from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. Meanwhile, enjoy Storewide Discounts up to 20% off and Last Call Flash Deals up to 20% off!

As an additional treat, you can get Lysol Hand Sanitizer at 15% off during peak, midnight and last hours. What’s more, get a free 50ml sample for a minimum purchase of P499 (while stocks last).

That’s not all! By using the Storewide voucher, you may get P110 off with a minimum spend of P1,099. Don’t forget to use the Voucher Code: LYSO110. With the Voucher Storewide on the other hand, you can get P50 off with a minimum spend of P499. Remember to use the Voucher Code LYSO50.

Shipping is free nationwide plus up to P140K worth of giveaways are up for grabs!

So, get ready and avail yourself of Lysol Hand Sanitizer at low, discounted prices during the Shopee 11.11 Sale! Log on to the official Lysol Shopee page through this link.

SALE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 day ago
WATCH: The oh-so-yummy soy milk that’s good for eyes, brain and heart is secret no more!
1 day ago
Dutch Mill Soy Secretz is the oh-so-yummy soy milk that’s good for eyes, brain and heart. Packed with “NaturEssence,”...
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
How to keep motivated with your fitness goals in the new normal
By Euden Valdez | 3 days ago
It’s about time to get back on track with your fitness goals, especially as quarantine measures are being eased. Here...
Health And Family
fbfb
Exclusive
8 days ago
LIST: How to cultivate a learning environment at home
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 days ago
Here is a list of tips on how families can make their households a viable learning environment as they weather through the...
Health And Family
fbfb
8 days ago
Paula Peralejo still breastfeeds son at 4 years old, here's how
8 days ago
During the same discussion, former actress Paula Peralejo-Fernandez shared her challenges of being a breastfeeding mom and...
Health And Family
fbfb
9 days ago
Air pollution linked to 15% of coronavirus deaths: study
By Patrick Galey | 9 days ago
Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of Covid-19 deaths globally, according to research published...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
How 5 online influencers are finding simple joys and inspiring us to do the same
11 days ago
Health And Family
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with