THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
WATCH: The oh-so-yummy soy milk thatâs good for eyes, brain and heart is secret no more!
Gabbi Garcia is even more motivated to set out and follow her passions. And her secret to doing all this is of course maintaining a healthy lifestyle. You know what else her secret is?
Photo Release
WATCH: The oh-so-yummy soy milk that’s good for eyes, brain and heart is secret no more!
(Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 1:55pm

MANILA, Philippines —Among the Gen Z’s many goals nowadays—love, career, savings and investment—one has often stood out among the rest. It’s to live healthy.

Today more than ever, this generation is often seen working out and choosing their diets, among other healthy habits. They know all too well that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not just for the body but also for the mind.

The perfect example who represents this generation is none other than Gabbi Garcia. As a recording artist and actress—best known for her work in last year’s hugely successful LSS movie—Gabbi is even more motivated to set out and follow her passions. And her secret to doing all this is of course maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

And you know what else her secret is? She makes sure she gets her fitness routine in check and complements it with her daily dose of Dutch Mill Soy Secretz!

Dutch Mill Soy Secretz is the oh-so-yummy soy milk that’s good for the eyes, brain and heart. Packed with “NaturEssence,” this functional soy milk drink provides a delicious blend of 100% natural non-GMO soybeans from the US. You can’t get any more legit than that!

Best of all, Dutch Mill Soy Secretz comes in three soy yummy variants:

Dutch Mill Soy Secretz comes in three soy yummy variants that are good for the eyes, brain and heart.
Photo from www.instagram.com/ulamngkapitbahay

1. For the brain: Japanese Rice with GABA

Also known as Gamma Aminobutyric Acid, this amino acid is responsible for optimal brain function, stress reduction and increased relaxation. The soy milk drink is perfect if you need to calm down after a crazy day of stress, when your work presentation goes badly or when your laptop broke down in the middle of your thesis.

Apart from reducing stress, GABA also enhances long-term memory and improves the functioning of the nervous system, too!

2. For the eyes: Sweet Corn with Lutein and Vitamin A

This one, meanwhile, is responsible in helping maintain 20/20 vision. Since Gen Z are always working on their computers, they need Dutch Mill Soy Secretz Sweet Corn to help with better eyesight.

It’s a must for those who work in front of their computers, eight hours a day or longer! It’s a bonus that it tastes zooo good too!

3. For the heart: Chocolate Hazelnut with Antioxidants and Omega 3, 6, 9

With Omega 3, 6, 9 and 0% cholesterol, this is the option that’s oks na oks for heart health protection as it guards from certain cardiovascular diseases. Antioxidants on the other hand are responsible for protecting cells by fighting off free radicals that cause sickness and aging. It tastes like your favorite indulging chocolate milk drink, only healthier! Plus, it’s even vegan-friendly!

Additionally, Dutch Mill Soy Secretz is packed with other vitamins and minerals such as Calcium, Protein, Iron, nine types of amino acids, and many more! The soy milk series is also lactose free, gluten free, with zero trans fat. Lastly, it is a great dairy alternative for vegetarians and vegans alike.

With these benefits, who wouldn’t love to indulge in zuper yummy soy milk?

Additionally, Dutch Mill Soy Secretz is packed with other vitamins and minerals such as Calcium, Protein, Iron, nine types of amino acids, and many more!
Photo from www.instagram.com/panda.eatss

Your Zuper journey begins

Truly, Dutch Mill Soy Secretz has unlocked nature’s best-kept secrets to level up a delicious soy milk drink that’s worthy of the Filipino palate.

When it comes to healthy choices, zulit zarap is key! Reach your goalz towards #ZuperNaturalHealth and grab your favorite Dutch Mill Soy Secretz today—just like Gabbi has!

Available in all leading supermarkets, convenience stores and drugstores nationwide at just P20 per 230ml pack!

 

For more information, visit the official Dutch Mill Soy Secretz Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DutchMillSoySecretz. — GERALD DIZON

DUTCH MILL GABBI GARCIA SOY MILK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
47 minutes ago
WATCH: The oh-so-yummy soy milk that’s good for eyes, brain and heart is secret no more!
47 minutes ago
Dutch Mill Soy Secretz is the oh-so-yummy soy milk that’s good for eyes, brain and heart. Packed with “NaturEssence,”...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
How to keep motivated with your fitness goals in the new normal
By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
It’s about time to get back on track with your fitness goals, especially as quarantine measures are being eased. Here...
Health And Family
fbfb
Exclusive
6 days ago
LIST: How to cultivate a learning environment at home
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
Here is a list of tips on how families can make their households a viable learning environment as they weather through the...
Health And Family
fbfb
7 days ago
Air pollution linked to 15% of coronavirus deaths: study
By Patrick Galey | 7 days ago
Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of Covid-19 deaths globally, according to research published...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
How 5 online influencers are finding simple joys and inspiring us to do the same
9 days ago
Health And Family
9 days ago
Free Webinar: How to cultivate a learning environment at home
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 days ago
What are the unseen challenges besetting education in the country today especially in households and what can parents and...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with