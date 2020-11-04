WATCH: The oh-so-yummy soy milk that’s good for eyes, brain and heart is secret no more!

MANILA, Philippines —Among the Gen Z’s many goals nowadays—love, career, savings and investment—one has often stood out among the rest. It’s to live healthy.

Today more than ever, this generation is often seen working out and choosing their diets, among other healthy habits. They know all too well that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not just for the body but also for the mind.

The perfect example who represents this generation is none other than Gabbi Garcia. As a recording artist and actress—best known for her work in last year’s hugely successful LSS movie—Gabbi is even more motivated to set out and follow her passions. And her secret to doing all this is of course maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

And you know what else her secret is? She makes sure she gets her fitness routine in check and complements it with her daily dose of Dutch Mill Soy Secretz!

Dutch Mill Soy Secretz is the oh-so-yummy soy milk that’s good for the eyes, brain and heart. Packed with “NaturEssence,” this functional soy milk drink provides a delicious blend of 100% natural non-GMO soybeans from the US. You can’t get any more legit than that!

Best of all, Dutch Mill Soy Secretz comes in three soy yummy variants:

1. For the brain: Japanese Rice with GABA

Also known as Gamma Aminobutyric Acid, this amino acid is responsible for optimal brain function, stress reduction and increased relaxation. The soy milk drink is perfect if you need to calm down after a crazy day of stress, when your work presentation goes badly or when your laptop broke down in the middle of your thesis.

Apart from reducing stress, GABA also enhances long-term memory and improves the functioning of the nervous system, too!

2. For the eyes: Sweet Corn with Lutein and Vitamin A

This one, meanwhile, is responsible in helping maintain 20/20 vision. Since Gen Z are always working on their computers, they need Dutch Mill Soy Secretz Sweet Corn to help with better eyesight.

It’s a must for those who work in front of their computers, eight hours a day or longer! It’s a bonus that it tastes zooo good too!

3. For the heart: Chocolate Hazelnut with Antioxidants and Omega 3, 6, 9

With Omega 3, 6, 9 and 0% cholesterol, this is the option that’s oks na oks for heart health protection as it guards from certain cardiovascular diseases. Antioxidants on the other hand are responsible for protecting cells by fighting off free radicals that cause sickness and aging. It tastes like your favorite indulging chocolate milk drink, only healthier! Plus, it’s even vegan-friendly!

Additionally, Dutch Mill Soy Secretz is packed with other vitamins and minerals such as Calcium, Protein, Iron, nine types of amino acids, and many more! The soy milk series is also lactose free, gluten free, with zero trans fat. Lastly, it is a great dairy alternative for vegetarians and vegans alike.

With these benefits, who wouldn’t love to indulge in zuper yummy soy milk?

Your Zuper journey begins

Truly, Dutch Mill Soy Secretz has unlocked nature’s best-kept secrets to level up a delicious soy milk drink that’s worthy of the Filipino palate.

When it comes to healthy choices, zulit zarap is key! Reach your goalz towards #ZuperNaturalHealth and grab your favorite Dutch Mill Soy Secretz today—just like Gabbi has!

Available in all leading supermarkets, convenience stores and drugstores nationwide at just P20 per 230ml pack!

For more information, visit the official Dutch Mill Soy Secretz Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DutchMillSoySecretz. — GERALD DIZON