INFOGRAPHIC: Your grocery guide to better and healthier breakfast for the family

MANILA, Philippines — Time and again, we’ve been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For moms, in particular, this is true simply for the fact that they want their families to start the day healthy.

In serving nutritious breakfast, moms need to start not at the kitchen but at the grocery. In every trip to the supermarket, they need to make smart and conscious choices with the food and drink products that they put in their carts.

Here’s a grocery guide to better and healthier breakfasts for the family:

Good Morning Festival

At Robinsons Supermarket, moms are assured that their grocery needs for better and healthier breakfast will always be met. From cleanliness especially during this pandemic, to food safety and freshness, and even exciting and worthwhile promos and deals, Robinsons Supermarket provides all.

In fact this whole month of October, moms can participate at the Good Morning Festival.

For every single-receipt purchase of any of the participating breakfast items worth P2,000, P5.00 will be donated to Philippine General Hospital in support of its COVID-19 efforts.

And for just for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P500-worth of Good Morning Festival participating items, they can get the chance to win P3,000. Valid receipts are from October 1 to 2, with raffle draw happening on October 3.

Also on October 3, they can catch the exciting Good Morning Festival live event happening at 6 p.m. at the official Robinsons Supermarket Facebook page. Here, exciting games and prizes await the whole family.

What are you waiting for? Take part in the Good Morning Festival until October 31 and take advantage of special offers, discounts, and bundles which can be found in all RS Supermarket and Robinsons Easymart stores.

For updates, follow Robinsons Supermarket on the social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.