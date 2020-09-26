Here's what celebrating Christmas 2020 could look like, according to medical experts

MANILA, Philippines — An end date for the coronavirus pandemic remains uncertain, but the holidays are surely drawing near.

Will this year’s Yuletide turn for the worse? Doctors say not necessarily.

The Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 (HPAAC), a group representing more than 160 health organizations, recently discussed how to prepare and protect Filipino families from the COVID-19 threat during the upcoming holiday season.

Local medical experts from HPAAC said it is still very much possible to practice the same customs, but it is best to expect a “Christmas with a twist.”

With Christmas comes attached a range of responsibilities from shopping and spending, to cooking and hosting.

To help you plan ahead for COVID-free festivities, here are tips prescribed by Dr. Aileen Espina, national director of the Philippine Academy of Family Physicians, and several of her colleagues.