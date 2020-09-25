Filtering out bacteria and pollutants from the air in your home with Lifa LA500V

MANILA, Philippines — Months since the outbreak of COVID-19, vaccines are still being developed. On our part, we continue to practice safety and health protocols so that we avoid exposure to the virus when we go outside.

We’ve also become aware of the importance of cleanliness and safety measures inside our homes. One of this is having an air purifier.

When it comes to air purifiers, ones that have a HEPA filter would be ideal. This technology can filter out particles, bacteria, pollutants, and dust down to 0.01 micron.

The Lifa AIr LA500V is one of the home air purifiers you can get that uses a HEPA filter. From its website, it can clean a 72-square meter space in 18 minutes.

It has a minimalist—one could say Apple-esque—design, and is very simple to use.

Once you take it out of the box, make sure to check the filter inside and remove the covering.

Plug it in, pair it with the Smart Controller, and let it do its thing. The Smart Controller will measure the air in the room, and adjust the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) accordingly.

The Lifa AIr LA500V comes with the following specs:

600m3/h CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate)

42- to 72-square meter coverage area

Combined filter (4.6m2 HEPA-filter and impregnated activated carbon)

PM2.5 Laser Sensor

CO2 Dual Thermopile Sensor

HCHO Electrochemical Sensor

Temperature and Humidity Sensor

Lastly, don’t forget that air purification is one added layer of safety and protection at home, and that proper disinfection and frequent hand washing should be prioritized.

To purchase the Lifa Air LA500V, send an inquiry via its official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LIFAair.ph.