How to be friends with your ex: Take cues from Geneva Cruz
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 1:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Geneva Cruz shared some pieces of advice on how ex-partners can remain friends for the sake of their children.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Geneva said former partners should think about their children's sake first. 

“You just have to think about the children and not yourselves. Kung hindi kayo magkasundo, find something good about that person,” she said.

“I mean kung ex mo 'yon, may nagustuhan ka do'n. Focus on the goodness and think about it,” she added.

Geneva also advised ex-lovers not to fight in front of the children as it will cause trauma.

“It's never okay to fight in front of the kid. Magkakaroon sila ng trauma. And as a child, nangyari sa akin 'yan before growing up,” she said.  

“So 'yung mga things na ayaw natin na hindi natin gusto sa pagpapalaki sa atin ng mga magulang natin pwede nating 'wag gawin sa mga anak natin. And then pwede rin nating kunin 'yung mga magagandang bagay na nakuha natin sa mga parents natin and gawin natin sa mga anak natin. It's not about you, it's about the kids,” she stressed. — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

RELATED: How to find love again: Geneva Cruz shares tips for single moms

