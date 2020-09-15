COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
How to find love again: Geneva Cruz shares tips for single moms
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 15, 2020 - 12:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Geneva Cruz shared some pieces of advice for single moms like her to find love again.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Geneva said moms should prioritize their children but at the same time, prioritize herself once in a while.  

“Ang buhay talaga natin it revolves around our children. Priority natin sila. But at the same time, it's okay to prioritize yourself once in a while,” Geneva reminded.

Loving one's self  is not a crime, so a single mom should prioritize herself, according to Geneva.

“You have to love yourself. You have to make yourself a priority. Why? Because if you're not gonna take care of yourself, how are you gonna take care of your children?” she pointed out.

Geneva, however, said that moms should be careful while enjoying being a woman.

“You have to enjoy being a woman and at the same time be careful. When I dated my ex-husband, I made sure na he becomes a good role model to my son Heaven no'ng time na 'yon,” she said.  

“I was very cautious and I knew I shouldn't feel bad to fall in love because you owe it to yourself to be happy. I'm not saying na hindi ka pwedeng maging maligaya kung mag-isa ka, kaya lang alam niyo naman one day, lalaki ang mga anak natin. Take care of yourself emotinally, physically." — Video by Efigenio Toledo IV

RELATED: WATCH: Geneva Cruz hints at expanded Cruz family reunion concert

