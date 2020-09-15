The power of positivity

Alot of people can not wait for 2020 to be over. We are a few weeks away from the last three months of the year, yet hardly anything has improved.

Understandably, some find it hard to be excited about the future. Worse, some people can not help but fall into depression.

Still, we have to be strong for ourselves and our families. Strong physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally despite financial challenges, health issues, social disconnection, isolation and anxiety about the future.

We create our tomorrow, we are often told. What we believe, we become. If you agree with that even to a small degree, then it is better to cultivate a positive mindset instead of wallowing in negativity.

Start the day right. Wake up thanking the Lord. Do some stretches or yoga. Go for a swim or do some gardening to get some sun and fresh air. When we start the day with gratitude, we begin the day on a positive note. We expect good things to happen when our hearts overflow with thanksgiving.

If you have conditioned yourself to be thankful, then you will never lack something to be grateful for even when you are confronted with a challenging or devastating situation.

Since we become calm and peaceful with a positive mindset versus stressed and anxious with a pessimistic attitude, we can stay away from stress-induced physical and mental diseases. Stress brings illnesses while its absence boosts the immune system.

Start your day with the intention of gratitude for all the blessings you have received. Gratitude is like a magnet that attracts more blessings.

I know it’s easier said than done, especially when things aren’t going great. One way is to regard the difficult experience as a source of learning. If you have gained wisdom or a realization, then the experience suddenly becomes a more positive one.

There is this saying that people who live in the past often just gets depressed because they keep on comparing then and now, and people who live in the future develop anxiety because no one knows what the future brings. Meanwhile, if you just live in the present moment then there is no room for negativity.

One of the biggest boy bands of the decade was One Direction and they have some of the most loyal fans. The band has been on hiatus for five years already yet their fans have the power to crash websites and propel the individual careers of the band members. Fans say that this is because of the positive impact and inspiration they get from them.

The one that they say is a lyrical genius is Louis Tomlinson, who co-wrote most of the band’s hits, including a majority of the songs from the last the three albums. He penned a total of 38 songs, including six hit singles.

Recently, his sister said that she got from Louis the best piece of advice when he said that “There is no such thing as a bad life, only a bad day.” That’s positivity for you.

One of his many charity work beneficiaries also said that when he gets bad press, he calls his mother and say “Let’s go make someone happy today.” That’s a great technique to diffuse the negativity — do not focus on it. In fact, do something positive to bless yourself.

Louis lost his mother to leukemia in 2016. She was 42. In 2019, his 18- year-old sister died as well. He just launched his debut album “Walls” as a solo artist last January. Part of it was the song Two Of Us which he wrote for his mom. Here’s what it says:

“But you once told me, ‘Don‘t give up

You can do it day by day’

And diamonds, they don‘t turn to dust or fade away

So I will keep you day and night, here until the day I die

I‘ll be living one life for the two of us

I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me

I‘ll be living one life for the two of us.”

I also lost so many people, including my mother; that’s why this song also resonates with me. It turned something tragic to something positive, beautiful and eternal.

* * *

