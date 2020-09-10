Out with the negative, in with the positive: Face your day with the right outlook, habits

MANILA, Philippines — In numerous ways, the past few months have been greatly challenging for us Filipinos. And while the novel coronavirus is still out there—lest a vaccine is discovered soon—we can’t continue being hopeless and restless always.

We can live the “new normal” by learning good habits in exchange for bad ones that plague us every day. This way, we feel more positive and less weighed down.

Here’s how we can turn things around and face each day anew:

30-minute workout vs. media binging

If you put yourself up to speed with the latest on Netflix, don't forget to put on some speed on your physical fitness too.

Going on a marathon of newly released movies and fresh seasons of your favorite TV shows is always tempting—especially after a load of work and chores. However, we tend to overdo this and in turn, neglect our own bodies, which is definitely bad for the long run.

In fact, The Lancet cites that physical inactivity, along with obesity, may soon overtake smoking as the leading preventable cause of death.

If you put yourself up to speed with the latest on Netflix, don’t forget to put on some speed on your physical fitness too. Search for online 30-minute home workouts like yoga or HIIT, or if you can, go on a 5-km run around your village as long as you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Staying clean and fresh vs. sweat and bacteria

Now that you’ve worked up a sweat from fitness activity, don’t forget to have a good wash after. This is because sweat can breed bacteria, which results in body odor.

So go ahead and hit the showers to wash away all the sweat and bacteria. For the ladies who want to feel their freshest, they can also use pH Care as their gentle daily feminine wash, and GynePro as their ultra protection wash to combat odor, itch, and irritation during red days. Both feminine wash products are safe for the feminine area.

Proper skin care vs. breakouts

Skin concerns continue to be a major source of anxiety. This is more so now that we’re spending more time at home and seeing more of ourselves than usual. The first thing we notice of course is our faces, especially when we get breakouts.

There are a plethora of reasons why this happens, such as overproduction of sebum and even the extended wearing of face masks—resulting to what is now known as the phenomenon called “maskne.”

We can address breakouts by taking simple steps toward a good skin care routine. Changing pillowcases, for example, lets you make sure that your face doesn’t come into contact with dirt and bacteria overnight as you sleep.

We can address breakouts by taking simple steps toward a good skin care routine.

Further boost your skin’s defenses against breakouts with Celeteque’s Acne Solutions range, which include a cleansing gel, pore minimizing serum, oil control toner, facial moisturizer gel, acne spot corrector, exfoliating cleansing stick, and acne-clearing concealer. Each product addresses specific concerns, and together, they offer maximum benefits.

For more persistent acne concerns, take Lactezin. The ingestive in capsule form contains Lactoferrin and Zinc, which are powerful ingredients that address and lessen the appearance of pimples in just two weeks.

Complete your anti-acne routine with Myra’s beauty vitamins-infused topicals like facial wash, moisturizer, and soap.

Improved oral care vs. no visits to dentists

Given the quarantine measures and various health protocols to abide by, it can be a little hard to arrange appointments with your dentist.

It is left in your hands to take care of your oral health by brushing your teeth for a good two minutes after every meal. It is also important to regularly replace your toothbrush, every three to four months, as recommended by dentists. You may floss whenever needed.

With the need to wear face masks for extended periods, you may experience having bad breath. Add mouthwash and breath spray to your oral hygiene to avoid this. Gargle with Swish with its zero-sugar, antibacterial formula. Even just a few sprays of its Breath Spray formula can kill bad-breath-causing germs in just 10 seconds.

Healthy eating vs. junk food snarfing

Wanting to actually feel good from what you eat involves investing in healthier options.

While it’s easy to indulge yourself with junk food because they “feel good,” it’s all part of a misguided sense of self-care that’s far from sustainable.

Much like bingeing media on your favorite streaming sites, bingeing on unhealthy amounts of food can also make lasting negative impacts on your health.

Wanting to actually feel good from what you eat involves investing in healthier options. This means a diet that’s rich in all the essential nutrients for sustenance and energy. So next time you’re craving for sweets, chips, and fast food, think of moderation—or better yet, find better alternatives.

Lastly, don’t forget to supplement your healthy eating habits with the right vitamins and supplements. And luckily for you, there are also vitamins that promote healthy and beautiful skin from within.

Achieve this with Myra E 400 I.U (d-Alpha Tocopherol), made of natural Vitamin E that acts as a powerful antioxidant. For lasting beauty in your 40s and beyond, there is Myra Ultimate with Astaxanthin, a breakthrough supplement with anti-aging benefits.

Being your best version begins

With the help of UL Skin Sciences allow yourself to begin building the ladder towards a life well-lived life and with the right heathy beauty habits that last.

There’s no better time than now to start taking the reins so we don’t let every good day go to waste. Face them head-on, empowered by better and healthier habits that help you transform into the best version of yourself.

With the help of UL Skin Sciences, the biggest local personal care company and the brands it represents—Myra, Myra Ultimate, Swish, GynePro, pH Care, Celeteque and Lactezin—allow yourself to begin building the ladder towards a life well-lived life and with the right heathy beauty habits that last.

For more information on UL Skin Sciences, visit https://www.ulssi.com.ph.