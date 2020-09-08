Lab tests confirm Lysol products 99.9% effective against COVID-19 virus

MANILA, Philippines — A recent study on the viricidal efficacy of surface cleaning and disinfection products against COVID-19 verified that Lysol disinfectants contain active ingredients that effectively incapacitate SARS-CoV-2.

Lab tests conducted by Microbac Laboratories, Inc., in compliance with European EN 14476 and US EPA ASTM 1052/1053 international standards, showed that Lysol products are effective in inactivating the virus strain causing the COVID-19 pandemic—demonstrating reduction of infectious virus in 5 minutes.

The study published in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the official publication of the Association of Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, thus confirm that Lysol is indeed 99.9% effective against the novel coronavirus.

“Our hope is that these findings will be useful to the infection prevention and control community in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a positive development and is fully consistent with our expectations. We will continue to develop scientific evidence to support our product portfolio to enable effective, science-led communication around hygiene,” said Dr. Bruce Charlesworth, chief medical officer of RB.

Photo Release Lysol disinfectants contain active ingredients that effectively incapacitate SARS-CoV-2.

This finding is timely and ever-significant for Lysol Philippines’ continuous effort to aid in breaking the chain of infection, as encapsulated in its “Disinfect to Protect Mission.” The disinfectant brand has been leveraging on the science behind its products in an effort to be instrumental in mitigating the contagion. With the lab findings, Lysol finds renewed confidence in what they can offer in the nation’s fight against the virus.

“More than our enduring priority of ensuring that households are protected from illness-causing germs, we at Lysol also pledged commitment to create a bigger impact on communities especially at a time like this,” said Gonzalo Balcazar, general manager for RB Southeast Asia, Hygiene.

“This development could not have come at a better time as we further our efforts towards helping the country strengthen its move to manage the threats of COVID-19,” he added.

Lysol Philippines has also been partnering with like-minded organizations for concerted efforts towards controlling the outbreak. This is as seen in its recent partnerships with the Philippine Red Cross to boost mass testing especially among vulnerable groups, and Discovery Hospitality Corporation for a disinfection program in its hotel and resort properties.