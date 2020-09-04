WATCH: DOH launches new music video to help fight COVID-19 from home

MANILA, Philippines — To remind Filipino families of their role in curbing coronavirus spread, the Department of Health (DOH), in partnership with Procter & Gamble Philippines (P&G), launched the BIDA Solusyon “BIDA sa Bahay” music video that aims to educate people on proper hygiene and household sanitation practices.

This partnership supports DOH’s “BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19," a nationwide education campaign launched in July that aims to promote the key preventive measures in the acronym of “BIDA”. “BIDA” stands for Bawal walang mask, Isanitize ang kamay at bahay, Iwas hawak sa mga bagay, Dumistansya ng isang metro, and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon.

The song reminds families to be responsible for practicing key home hygiene habits to help keep their homes and families safe: Handwashing for 20 seconds (“Maghugas ng kamay gamit ang sabon ng 20 segundo”); bathing as soon as one gets home (“Maligo agad pagkauwi”); separating used clothes and washing them immediately (“Ihiwalay at labhan agad ang panlabas na damit”); and cleaning the kitchen and washing used dishes (“Linisin lagi ang kusina at mga pinggan na pinagkainan at pinaglutuan”). These habits are all part of DOH’s expert recommendations and reminders on sanitation and cleaning.

Over the course of the pandemic, P&G has stepped up to be a Force for Good by contributing its marketing, sales, and manufacturing expertise and reaching to support frontliners and government programs to fight COVID-19. The company is among the top advertisers in the country and the thought leader in brand and category management. It has produced some of the most memorable and recognizable marketing campaigns, ad jingles and advertisements. With their expertise in music marketing, the “BIDA sa Bahay” song and music video aims to educate and empower, create easy message recall and spread positivity amidst today’s environment.

“Music has always appealed to the hearts and minds of Filipinos. A catchy song with a good message drives recall and repetition. The 'BIDA sa Bahay' song is a call-to-action, emphasizing each individual’s responsibility to repeat daily hygiene habits to protect themselves, their families and their homes. This is a crucial first step to empower each Filipino to be a hero in the fight against COVID-19. Together, we can each do our part to prevent its transmission,” shared the company's Marketing Vice President for Fabric and Home Care, Kristine Tang.

The company continues to provide brands Filipinos can trust and rely on to protect their families and their homes, like Safeguard, Ariel Detergent, Joy Dishwashing Liquid and Head & Shoulders shampoo. These brands are also long-time advocates of the four key home hygiene habits. To further underscore these habits, the company also established BIDA hygiene solution centers in 96 supermarkets, with an estimated daily reach of 4 million shoppers on-foot. The hygiene solution centers serve the purpose of providing Filipinos with essential hygiene and sanitation products in one central place in the store, making it faster and easier to shop, while educating the public about the B-I-D-A practices.

Besides the music video, the company is also producing and airing BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19 information videos that will expound on these home habits as part of the “Alamin ang Totoong Impormasyon” measure. The videos will air on TV, digital, and social media in the coming weeks. They have also donated its own company-produced face masks and their trusted hygiene brands to be part of BIDA family home kits to be distributed by DOH and USAID to 70,000 of the most vulnerable nationwide. — Video from P&G Philippines via YouTube

