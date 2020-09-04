COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
WATCH: DOH launches new music video to help fight COVID-19 from home
The video supports DOH’s “BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19," a nationwide education campaign launched in July that aims to promote the key preventive measures in the acronym of “BIDA”. “BIDA” stands for Bawal walang mask, Isanitize ang kamay at bahay, Iwas hawak sa mga bagay, Dumistansya ng isang metro, and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon.
Photo release
WATCH: DOH launches new music video to help fight COVID-19 from home
(Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — To remind Filipino families of their role in curbing coronavirus spread, the Department of Health (DOH), in partnership with Procter & Gamble Philippines (P&G), launched the BIDA Solusyon “BIDA sa Bahay” music video that aims to educate people on proper hygiene and household sanitation practices.

This partnership supports DOH’s “BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19," a nationwide education campaign launched in July that aims to promote the key preventive measures in the acronym of “BIDA”. “BIDA” stands for Bawal walang mask, Isanitize ang kamay at bahay, Iwas hawak sa mga bagay, Dumistansya ng isang metro, and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon.

 

The song reminds families to be responsible for practicing key home hygiene habits to help keep their homes and families safe: Handwashing for 20 seconds (“Maghugas ng kamay gamit ang sabon ng 20 segundo”); bathing as soon as one gets home (“Maligo agad pagkauwi”);  separating used clothes and washing them immediately (“Ihiwalay at labhan agad ang panlabas na damit”);  and cleaning the kitchen and washing used dishes (“Linisin lagi ang kusina at mga pinggan na pinagkainan at pinaglutuan”). These habits are all part of DOH’s expert recommendations and reminders on sanitation and cleaning.

Over the course of the pandemic, P&G has stepped up to be a Force for Good by contributing its marketing, sales, and manufacturing expertise and reaching to support frontliners and government programs to fight COVID-19. The company is among the top advertisers in the country and the thought leader in brand and category management. It has produced some of the most memorable and recognizable marketing campaigns, ad jingles and advertisements. With their expertise in music marketing, the “BIDA sa Bahay” song and music video aims to educate and empower, create easy message recall and spread positivity amidst today’s environment.

“Music has always appealed to the hearts and minds of Filipinos. A catchy song with a good message drives recall and repetition. The 'BIDA sa Bahay' song is a call-to-action, emphasizing each individual’s responsibility to repeat daily hygiene habits to protect themselves, their families and their homes. This is a crucial first step to empower each Filipino to be a hero in the fight against COVID-19. Together, we can each do our part to prevent its transmission,” shared the company's Marketing Vice President for Fabric and Home Care, Kristine Tang. 

The company continues to provide brands Filipinos can trust and rely on to protect their families and their homes, like Safeguard, Ariel Detergent, Joy Dishwashing Liquid and Head & Shoulders shampoo. These brands are also long-time advocates of the four key home hygiene habits. To further underscore these habits, the company also established BIDA hygiene solution centers in 96 supermarkets, with an estimated daily reach of 4 million shoppers on-foot. The hygiene solution centers serve the purpose of providing Filipinos with essential hygiene and sanitation products in one central place in the store, making it faster and easier to shop, while educating the public about the B-I-D-A practices.

Besides the music video, the company is also producing and airing BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19 information videos that will expound on these home habits as part of the “Alamin ang Totoong Impormasyon” measure. The videos will air on TV, digital, and social media in the coming weeks. They have also donated its own company-produced face masks and their trusted hygiene brands to be part of BIDA family home kits to be distributed by DOH and USAID to 70,000 of the most vulnerable nationwide. — Video from P&G Philippines via YouTube

RELATED: Alden Richards named DOH's new anti-COVID-19 program ambassador

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: DOH launches new music video to help fight COVID-19 from home
1 hour ago
This partnership supports DOH’s “BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19," a nationwide education campaign launched in July...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
Study shows how masks with valves, face shields allow virus spread
2 days ago
People wearing plastic face shields or masks fitted with a valve can spray invisible droplets over a very wide area when they...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
Chinese bus offers new evidence of airborne coronavirus spread: study
2 days ago
A person on a poorly ventilated Chinese bus infected nearly two dozen other passengers with coronavirus even though many weren't...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
For COVID-19, what is 'safe distancing'? It depends...
By Marlowe Hood | 2 days ago
One meters or two? Or is it six? When it comes to coronavirus social distancing, there is no single rule of thumb, researchers...
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
Why it’s best to choose organic
By Lai S. Reyes | 3 days ago
Staying fit and healthy has become a tall order for everyone, especially in the time of pandemic.
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
How i fought my war against cancer during the pandemic
By Fil Benitez | 3 days ago
In my journey in life, I always questioned the ‘what ifs’ as either being coincidence or luck. Not anymore. This...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with