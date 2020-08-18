COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
DOH's anti-COVID-19 campaign gets helping hand from private sector
Alden Richards is the new 'BIDA champion' of DOH's 'Bida Solusyon sa COVID-19.'
DOH via Alden Richards' Twitter account, screenshot
DOH's anti-COVID-19 campaign gets helping hand from private sector
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 4:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health got a boost from Procter & Gamble (P&G) Philippines and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in realizing its nationwide education campaign against COVID-19 called the "BIDA Solusyon."

“BIDA” is a simple acronym that reminds Filipinos of key preventive measures to take in order to curb the pandemic: Bawal walang mask, I-sanitize ang kamay, Iwas hawak sa mga bagay, Dumistansya ng isang metro, and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon.

P&G supplied BIDA home kits to 70,000 Filipinos in 36 provinces to arm them against the coronavirus and promote preventive behaviors.

These kits contain a two-week supply of P&G products like Safeguard bath soap, Head and Shoulders shampoo, Joy dishwashing liquid, Ariel laundry detergent and Oral B toothbrushes, as well as fabric masks and other health and hygiene products.

For its part, the USAID identified recipient areas, namely local government units with COVID hotspots and quarantine centers, locally stranded individuals and temporary shelters.

Regions and cities with high case fatality rate, highest population density, high risk for sustained community transmission and lower level of available resources were also prioritized for the kits.

To further aid the Health department’s campaign, the company sponsored the production and airing of Bida Solusyon mass education videos that advocate everyday home sanitation practices for airing on television, internet, social media and radio.

It also set up informative BIDA Solusyon hygiene solution centers in 96 supermarkets that could cumulatively reach around four million people daily.

“(The company) has been a long-time partner of DOH in promoting health and hygiene such as during SARS or H1N1. Public-private partnerships help us reach and educate more of our countrymen so together we can all contain the virus and spare lives,” Dr. Beverly Ho, DOH Health Promotion and Communication Service Director said.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH PROCTER AND GAMBLE USAID
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
45 minutes ago
DOH's anti-COVID-19 campaign gets helping hand from private sector
By Ratziel San Juan | 45 minutes ago
"Public-private partnerships help us reach and educate more of our countrymen so together we can all contain the virus and...
Health And Family
fbfb
Partner
6 hours ago
REVIEW: One week use of this air purifier resulted to less sneezing, added peace of mind
By Norman Tan | 6 hours ago
Learn how this air purifier can give you peace of mind at home.
Health And Family
fbfb
17 hours ago
A self-disinfecting facemask that neutralizes and kills viruses
By Lai S. Reyes | 17 hours ago
Not all facemasks are created equal.
Health And Family
fbfb
17 hours ago
Connections matter
By Kathy Moran | 17 hours ago
Moving to a new home the night before the lockdown March 15, to be exact was a harrowing experience that I would never do...
Health And Family
fbfb
17 hours ago
How Webb Simpson balances family life and golf
By Anthony Suntay | 17 hours ago
All budding athletes dream of making it big in their chosen sport, but very few also envision having a balanced family life,...
Health And Family
fbfb
17 hours ago
Fit Summit CEO Ross Campbell on making the fitness industry better and stronger
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 17 hours ago
‘To survive this ongoing crisis, any (fitness/wellness) company needs to be best-in-class, rich with innovation, with...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with