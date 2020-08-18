A self-disinfecting facemask that neutralizes and kills viruses

MANILA, Philippines — Not all facemasks are created equal.

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygiene products in the MENA (Middle East North Africa) region, introduces Fine Guard, the world’s first and only reusable facemask brand in the market that neutralizes and kills viruses.

Using breakthrough virus control methods by Swiss hygiene technology company Livinguard Technology, Fine Guard’s new facemasks are clinically proven to immediately neutralize and kill viruses and germs on contact, including coronavirus.

Fine Guard masks have obtained multiple FDA certifications from around the globe and are recommended in countries such as Singapore, Australia, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in their fight against COVID-19.

The Fine Guard Comfort and N95 anti-viral masks with Livinguard technology sterilizes the air that passes through the mask, while killing bacteria and viruses that slip through. Unlike typical disinfectants, which kill harmful agents but can be toxic to humans, Livinguard’s revolutionary inactivation technology neutralizes germs safely without causing irritation to the skin, while preventing the resurgence of pathogens that could survive and adapt.

Livinguard uses charged ions to disrupt the atomic structure of bacteria and/or viruses, rendering them “inactive.” It has been certified as effective by the US Product Safety Labs. This breakthrough technology has been tested at the University of Arizona under the supervision of noted Environmental Microbiologist Dr. Charles Gerba, and was proven to kill 99.99% of the 229e (Coronavirus) virus on contact. Another recent research conducted in Berlin University and University Aachen proved that Livinguard technology kills Covid-19.

Fine Guard’s Face Masks is the only brand endorsed by the physicians of the Medical Wellness Association based in Houston, Texas for prevention of infection.

“As a leader in the wellness and hygiene industry, FHH is dedicated to providing hygienic solutions, which go beyond the set market standards. We are proud to be providing our communities and consumers with one of the most technologically advanced and effective hygienic facemasks on the market today. We look forward to making masks treated with the Livinguard technology even more widely available,” said James Lafferty, CEO of FHH.

“We are very happy to be able to bring the Fine Guard brand to the Philippines. In doing so, we will be able to help protect more Filipinos against the threat of COVID-19 as we head towards the new normal,” says Anton Huang, president of RPG Distribution Services Inc.

Reusable N95 anti-viral mask

Comfortable protection

With the knowledge that the masks may be worn over long periods of time, Fine Guard facemasks are designed to fit snugly and comfortably on the face, with size choices of medium and large. Available in blue and black, the contemporary style and simple aesthetics of Fine Guard make it a versatile choice for all genders.

Fine Guard mask has adjustable ear bands and can be easily worn by those who use eyeglasses as it sits right below the top of the nasal bone. It has been tested by Nelson’s Laboratories in the US for sensitization, irritation and acute dermal toxicity and its self-disinfecting textile has passed all three standards.

Eco-friendly solution

The masks also have an eco-friendly impact. As more medical wastes such as disposable facemasks and gloves are polluting landfills and oceans, Fine Guard products are textile-based materials that are reusable and washable, which also offer savings for long-time use. Fine Guard Comfort masks are guaranteed to eliminate viruses and bacteria for up to 30 washes and are reusable for up to a year, whereas the Fine Guard N95 facemasks are reusable for up to three years. This is because the effectiveness of Livinguard technology lasts for one year, while the N95 filter remains effective for another two years, which can significantly lessen the amount of disposable masks.

Maintenance is easy with washing done by soaking the mask in cold water and a small amount of hand soap for 30 minutes then air-drying without wringing. The Fine Guard N95 valve is sensitive under water and should be handled delicately when wet. With these simple washing steps, the masks will be ready for its next use as protection against the threat of the coronavirus.

Exclusively distributed by RPG Distribution Services Inc., the Fine Guard Comfort Mask retails for P995 and Fine Guard N95 Mask is priced at P1,495. Fine Guard is available at True Value, Afpces, Rustan’s, and soon in other leading retailers nationwide and e-commerce sites.

For updates, follow @fineguardphilippines on Facebook and Instagram.

For information about Fine Guard products and its Livinguard technology, visit www.fineguard.me.