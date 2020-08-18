Connections matter

Moving to a new home the night before the lockdown March 15, to be exact was a harrowing experience that I would never do again.

We had all our bags packed and were ready to move when the movers came at 3 p.m. We planned to leave our former home in Pasig at 9 p.m. (to avoid traffic) and reach our new home in Las Piñas by midnight.

We made it — dogs, cats, belongings, helper and me.

Day One and I realized that we had no connection; the house in Las Piñas had no phone and worse, no Wi-Fi for Internet, no TV either. Through ECQ and MECQ I tried, but had no luck getting an internet connection. I relied on the data connection on my cellphone.

Finally connected

It was only after the first MECQ (mid-April) that I began to search for where I could get an internet connection. Being new where I lived was not helpful, and I never felt so disconnected from the world around me. I asked friends to help me.

I almost jumped for joy when the PLDT truck stopped at my home with the PLDT Home modem — it was like Christmas in April. Finally, I was connected. At that point, any connection was heaven-sent. It also began a time where everybody was connecting with family and friends through the Net, since digital consumption had firmly been embedded in our daily habits. The new normal, I guess.

Everyone learned how to connect through the internet and users started watching online videos as a source of daily updates on family members who were not at home, and to get information and entertainment, such as watching news and vlogs, listening to music-streaming services, online radio stations, and podcasts.

The demand for affordable and accessible internet solutions for the home has increased and PLDT Home enabled me to adapt to the new normal by providing bigger data options for my increased video consumption habit — without robbing a bank.

One of the most difficult things about the lockdown for me was feeling alone. Although I am still alone with a house of dogs, cats and a helper — I am virtually connected, anytime, all the time.

Connections that matter.