German air-cleaning technology by Luftonic now in Philippines to keep homes clean

MANILA, Philippines — As the threat of COVID-19 continues to stand, personal protection, sanitation, disinfection, and other health safety measures have never been more paramount.

At home, an extra layer of protection helps clear the air we breathe of pollutants, viruses, and bacteria that can potentially harm our family.

For this, air purifiers have become the most viable solution. But with so many emerging air purifier brands today, it is crucial to choose one that is not only effective, but is also the best in its class.

Luftonic, the creator of the world’s best air purification solutions, brings a future-proof air purifier powered by German technology.

Founded by a group of technology experts and filtration engineers, Luftonic is top notch. Its passionate team has created the most powerful, efficient and medical-grade Luftonic LC 8 Series Plasma Air Purifier.

Inside the sleek and minimal design is a beast of a machine that runs with a monastic silence. Cased in a medical-grade, all-aluminum metal body, the Luftonic Air Purifier is extremely powerful with everything you need to sterilize the air in your space.

From pollen, dust, odors, smoke, mites, dander to PM2.5 particles, germs and more microscopic entities, consider them all gone with the Luftonic Air Purifier. It kills 99.99% of all viruses, bacteria, and other ultra-fine particles that can harm you.

Unlike its competitors that pride themselves in using HEPA filters, which has been proven to be ineffective in killing viruses and bacteria, it merely stores them, Luftonic is already technologically way beyond with its LEP 8-stage filtration technology. Instead of just capturing the viruses and bacteria, it kills and sterilizes them from doing any further damage.

Luftonic’s heavy-duty filters are also washable, making them less wasteful and cheaper to maintain than HEPA filters that are light-duty, degrade and lose their effectiveness after four to six months.

With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 600m3/hr, its particle filtration is superb as the standard CADR is 300m3/hr. It covers a range of 100sqm, more than triple of other commercial air purifiers, making them a favorite amongst offices and homes.

On top of all of this, the air purifier is built with very advanced state-of-the-art electrical parts making it energy-efficient, running at 25-35 watts at most.

Photo Release “We will continue playing our role to stop this pandemic and help bring the country back to its feet!” says Luftonic Philippines President Aldrin Derrick Chua.

Among the filtration systems inside, Luftonic Air Purifier is equipped with LED UVC Lamps (effective against SARS and MERS), High-Voltage Plasma Field (generates 20,000 to 40,000 volts to destroy viruses and bacteria), and Negative Ions (further sterilizes the air inside your space)—all of which have been credited to effectively kill the coronavirus and improve overall air quality.

Luftonic prides itself in being one of the very few air purifiers that can effectively kill the coronavirus strain, easily making it a bestseller amongst doctors and medical practitioners.

“We brought in this state-of-the-art Luftonic Air Purifier to be of service to Filipino doctors and hospitals throughout the country,” shares Luftonic Philippines President Aldrin Derrick Chua.

“We understand that the COVID-19 virus is very deadly with significant numbers succumbing, that’s why we are giving it to our frontliners almost at cost and have donated several units as well. We will continue playing our role to stop this pandemic and help bring the country back to its feet,” Chua adds.

A majority of Luftonic Air Purifiers sold locally quickly find themselves inside resorts and properties, as well as hospitals and clinics to help both patients and practitioners in the frontlines of this pandemic. Luftonic is trusted and prescribed by doctors, which is why it is quickly finding its way into other commercial spaces and even inside private homes.

Jardin Wong, COO of Golden Bay Land Holdings, one the best boutique developers in the country, had all their high-rise developments equipped with Luftonic Air Purifiers after seeing the results inside his own home. He is now part of satisfied customers who have seen the amazing effects of Luftonic’s air purifying technology.

“We first heard of Luftonic from our doctor. After two days of using it, the air at home feels significantly fresher. We’ve decided to put a Luftonic Air Purifier in all of our developments and restaurants--no other air purifier comes close to making the air safer,” Wong says.

While there are many alternatives out there, nothing can come close to the best. Investing in an air purifier is not only investing in your home, it’s investing in your health who shares the space with you, and that is truly priceless.

Luftonic is exclusively distributed by Techglobal Incorporated and is now available through MC Home Depot, Wilcon Depot, and regional partners. You can also purchase yours within the comforts of your home on their website.