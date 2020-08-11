How sports brings families together

Milo has always championed the development of kids. Now, it empowers parents as well.

As the nation’s youth follow by the quarantine measures by staying indoors, Milo Philippines introduced the “Milo Home Court Campaign,” an online sports initiative aimed at empowering parents to continue their kids’ journeys even while at home.

Developed in tandem with its partner organizations, Milo’s latest initiative provides a wealth of sports content with interactive and physical activities so that moms and dads can help their children stay safe, stay active and stay healthy.

The campaign offers a variety of expertly-developed programs available on Milo’s social media pages, making sports and exercise accessible for parents who are looking for alternative ways to engage their kids in active play.

Alyssa Valdez, Milo champion

“During this time, moms and dads are seeking imaginative ways to keep their kids active and moving, and sports is the perfect outlet to promote not just a healthy lifestyle, but also instill valuable life lessons so that their kids grow into well-rounded individuals,” said Lester P. Castillo, AVP, Nestlé Philippines. “The Milo Home Court can be a useful resource for parents to transform their homes into a training ground so that kids can discover their love for sports and pursue their aspirations.”

Through the campaign, Milo brings its signature sports clinics to the digital space to ensure that kids can continue their dreams of becoming tomorrow’s champions. Parents can engage their kids in a weekly training course that will teach them the basics and fundamentals of different sporting disciplines.

The online program is available on the Milo YouTube channel where parents can find free video lessons for nine sports disciplines, namely arnis, badminton, basketball, football, gymnastics, karatedo, volleyball, taekwondo and tennis. All online courses are developed and facilitated by Milo’s expert coaches and mentors from its trusted partners such as the Philippine Taekwondo Association and the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo, ensuring that kids receive the best kind of training.

Milo Home Court includes interactive training classes for kids.

Milo Home Court also includes interactive training classes that will help kids further develop their skill sets and gain a better understanding of their strengths. These classes come with a minimal enrollment fee, and provide aspiring athletes the advantage of real-time supervision and expert assessment by the best coaches in and outside of the country. Beginning with karate and taekwondo, the live online classes will debut August, and parents are advised to enroll their children early as slots are limited. This initiative not only helps support the livelihood of displaced coaches and trainers, but also ensures that the next generation of Filipino athletes do not miss out on opportunities to excel in sports.

To make routine sessions more engaging, Milo will also offer a live training session through the Milo Team Play Live. The program is a live exclusive physical activity class where kids can interact with renowned fitness mentor coach Jim Saret and their favorite Milo ambassadors Alyssa Valdez and Jamie Lim on the Milo Facebook page.

“By innovatively using technology as a platform for sports instruction, we are able to continue to nourish ambitions of Filipino kids,” said Castillo. “The Milo Home Court is our way of inspiring the youth to never give up on their dreams despite the challenges, such as this situation that we are facing now. We encourage parents to support their kids in their champion journey by participating in our online programs that will help mold them into becoming the next generation of champions.”

The Milo Home Court campaign is in support of World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Recommendation on Physical Activity for Health, wherein kids aged five and above should engage in physical activity for an accumulative 60 minutes every day to build their muscle strength, improve motor skills, and promote bone development.

Along with these programs, kids can make their daily exercise more energizing together with the new Milo Champion Formula that contains more milk, packed with more champion energy nutrients such as protomalt, iron, and vitamins B2, B3, B6, and B12.

To know more about the Milo Home Court campaign, simply visit Milo Philippines YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ2Wzb2qXmrCgIYnPq6VfvQ/playlists) and the Milo Facebook page (www.facebook.com/milo.ph).

