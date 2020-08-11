COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
How sports brings families together
The Milo Home Court can be a useful resource for parents to transform their homes into a training ground so that kids can discover their love for sports and pursue their aspirations.
How sports brings families together
REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay (The Philippine Star) - August 11, 2020 - 12:00am

Milo has always championed the development of kids. Now, it empowers parents as well.

As the nation’s youth follow by the quarantine measures by staying indoors, Milo Philippines introduced the “Milo Home Court Campaign,” an online sports initiative aimed at empowering parents to continue their kids’ journeys even while at home.

Developed in tandem with its partner organizations, Milo’s latest initiative provides a wealth of sports content with interactive and physical activities so that moms and dads can help their children stay safe, stay active and stay healthy.

The campaign offers a variety of expertly-developed programs available on Milo’s social media pages, making sports and exercise accessible for parents who are looking for alternative ways to engage their kids in active play.

Alyssa Valdez, Milo champion

“During this time, moms and dads are seeking imaginative ways to keep their kids active and moving, and sports is the perfect outlet to promote not just a healthy lifestyle, but also instill valuable life lessons so that their kids grow into well-rounded individuals,” said Lester P. Castillo, AVP, Nestlé Philippines. “The Milo Home Court can be a useful resource for parents to transform their homes into a training ground so that kids can discover their love for sports and pursue their aspirations.”

Through the campaign, Milo brings its signature sports clinics to the digital space to ensure that kids can continue their dreams of becoming tomorrow’s champions. Parents can engage their kids in a weekly training course that will teach them the basics and fundamentals of different sporting disciplines.

The online program is available on the Milo YouTube channel where parents can find free video lessons for nine sports disciplines, namely arnis, badminton, basketball, football, gymnastics, karatedo, volleyball, taekwondo and tennis. All online courses are developed and facilitated by Milo’s expert coaches and mentors from its trusted partners such as the Philippine Taekwondo Association and the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo, ensuring that kids receive the best kind of training.

Milo Home Court includes interactive training classes for kids.

Milo Home Court also includes interactive training classes that will help kids further develop their skill sets and gain a better understanding of their strengths. These classes come with a minimal enrollment fee, and provide aspiring athletes the advantage of real-time supervision and expert assessment by the best coaches in and outside of the country. Beginning with karate and taekwondo, the live online classes will debut August, and parents are advised to enroll their children early as slots are limited. This initiative not only helps support the livelihood of displaced coaches and trainers, but also ensures that the next generation of Filipino athletes do not miss out on opportunities to excel in sports.

To make routine sessions more engaging, Milo will also offer a live training session through the Milo Team Play Live. The program is a live exclusive physical activity class where kids can interact with renowned fitness mentor coach Jim Saret and their favorite Milo ambassadors Alyssa Valdez and Jamie Lim on the Milo Facebook page.

“By innovatively using technology as a platform for sports instruction, we are able to continue to nourish ambitions of Filipino kids,” said Castillo. “The Milo Home Court is our way of inspiring the youth to never give up on their dreams despite the challenges, such as this situation that we are facing now. We encourage parents to support their kids in their champion journey by participating in our online programs that will help mold them into becoming the next generation of champions.”

The Milo Home Court campaign is in support of World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Recommendation on Physical Activity for Health, wherein kids aged five and above should engage in physical activity for an accumulative 60 minutes every day to build their muscle strength, improve motor skills, and promote bone development.

Along with these programs, kids can make their daily exercise more energizing together with the new Milo Champion Formula that contains more milk, packed with more champion energy nutrients such as protomalt, iron, and vitamins B2, B3, B6, and B12.

To know more about the Milo Home Court campaign, simply visit Milo Philippines YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ2Wzb2qXmrCgIYnPq6VfvQ/playlists)  and the Milo Facebook page (www.facebook.com/milo.ph).

* * *

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @anthonysuntay.

MILO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
How sports brings families together
By Anthony Suntay | 1 hour ago
Milo has always championed the development of kids. Now, it empowers parents as well.
Health And Family
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 miracle recoveries
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 1 hour ago
Amid all the suffering and uncertainties, we are always reminded that we have a God far mightier.We really need some good...
Health And Family
fbfb
7 hours ago
DOH says rapid tests still 'useful,' test maker explains how
7 hours ago
A manufacturer of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing kits affirms the country's Department of Health (DOH)...
Health And Family
fbfb
9 hours ago
National Lung Month: '90s star Erika Fife says 'now is the best time to quit smoking'
9 hours ago
The Department of Health had earlier warned that smoking can “weaken the immune system” and that “smokers...
Health And Family
fbfb
12 hours ago
Stethoscope with social distancing feature developed to save more lives from COVID-19
12 hours ago
“I’m glad that this gadget is making a huge difference in people’s lives.”
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
Asymptomatic coronavirus carriers have high viral loads: study
3 days ago
People who are infected with the coronavirus carry similar levels of the pathogen in their nose, throat and lungs whether...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with