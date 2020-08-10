COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
National Lung Month: '90s star Erika Fife says 'now is the best time to quit smoking'
Erika Fife rose to fame in the '90s through the sitcom 'Home Along da Riles' with 'Comedy King' Dolphy.
Quit for Good, released
National Lung Month: '90s star Erika Fife says 'now is the best time to quit smoking'
(Philstar.com) - August 10, 2020 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Quitting the smoking habit is not the easiest thing to do. According to the latest Global Adult Tobacco Survey, only 4% of those who intended to quit were able to do so. A significant part of the drawback is peer pressure or the socialization aspect which smoking brings.

However, with the advent of coronavirus, social distancing, masks, and quarantines – quitting the smoking habit seems to be within reach. People nowadays are concerned about their health and boosting their immune system. Such was the case for Erika Fife, a popular actress in the ‘90s, who was able to quit smoking at the height of the quarantine.

“I started smoking when I was 18 and have been doing so since, on and off. Last Christmas, I received a vape from a friend as a Christmas present. I don’t think he thought by giving it to me I would quit smoking, but he wanted to present me with what he thought was a cleaner alternative,” Erika shared recently in an online forum. 

 “When I started vaping, I liked it very much because it was clean and there were no smells, but I didn’t think it would help me stop smoking. I was using the vape for about 3-4 months and managed to give up smoking altogether during the COVID-19 lockdown,” she added.  

And yet there exists conflicting research and reports globally that say vaping exacerbates the chances of getting COVID-19, and this can be a worry for many smokers. The Department of Health had earlier warned that smoking can “weaken the immune system” and that “smokers contract more respiratory ailments, including colds, which also belong to the coronavirus family."

Echoing global experts, local tobacco harm reduction advocate Dr. Lorenzo Mata, President of Quit For Good said there is no scientific or medical finding showing that vapes or e-cigarettes increases the susceptibility of users to the disease, just as combustible cigarette does.

“Your entire body is affected by smoking – the heart and lungs are the major systems that are affected by smoking, but smoking should not be conjoined with vaping and use of ENDS (electronic nicotine delivery system) or e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes are significantly less harmful. There’s no evidence both in molecular and epidemiological levels to prove that vaping increases the risk of catching COVID-19 or getting more severe outcome of the disease”, Dr. Mata added.

According to Dr. Mata, cold turkey is the best way to quit smoking for good. However, for smokers who find this difficult, there are less harmful options available which can help in the quitting journey. Dr Mata said, “If only we can get 10% of adult smokers to switch to less harmful alternatives every year, we will see in 10 years the demise of the deadliest product in the market which are combustible cigarettes." 

Former Senator JV Ejercito is one example of a smoker who managed to switch to ENDS products over a period of 4 years before successfully giving up smoking altogether. 

“I stopped smoking because of health reasons, I workout now, and I can say that my stamina actually improved a lot. I’m thankful that I stopped smoking because now I can do quite a lot of things,” Ejercito shared during a recent podcast organized by Quit for Good. 

In the same podcast, veteran broadcaster Jay Taruc narrated how he started smoking in his youth since he was partially influenced by his father who was a heavy smoker. Taruc consciously decided to quit due to the birth of his child and the fact that his dad suffered from smoking-related diseases in his older age. Unlike Ejercito, Taruc quit cold turkey – he started developing an aversion to the smell and avoided groups that were smoking, which led him to quit completely. 

TOBACCO SMOKING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
4 hours ago
Stethoscope with social distancing feature developed to save more lives from COVID-19
4 hours ago
“I’m glad that this gadget is making a huge difference in people’s lives.”
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
Asymptomatic coronavirus carriers have high viral loads: study
3 days ago
People who are infected with the coronavirus carry similar levels of the pathogen in their nose, throat and lungs whether...
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
WHO says 'vaccine nationalism' cannot beat virus
By Robin Millard | 3 days ago
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it would be in wealthier nations' interests to ensure that any vaccines eventually...
Health And Family
fbfb
4 days ago
WATCH: Flattening the curves: Doctor shares weight management tips
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
Nutrition and metabolism expert Dr. Chin-Kun Wang recently revealed timely information about watching one’s weight at...
Health And Family
fbfb
5 days ago
Graduating during a crisis (To the Class of 2020)
By Rose Fres Fausto | 5 days ago
To the Class of 2020, my prayers are with you as you face enormous challenges.
Health And Family
fbfb
6 days ago
Self-care is key vs COVID-19: Experts list down the 'COVID' that could beat pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
Here are some simple lifestyle changes starting at home that Gosiengfiao and Basco believe ultimately would go a long way...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with