COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
WATCH: Flattening the curves: Doctor shares weight management tips
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2020 - 12:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Is your lockdown life full of eat-CQ and e-numan?

Nutrition and metabolism expert Dr. Chin-Kun Wang recently revealed timely information about watching one’s weight at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing the Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific Nutrition Myths Survey 2020, Dr. Wang debunked myths that carbohydrates make you gain weight and a very low-fat diet is the best way to lose weight.

Consuming excess calories and not just eating carbs alone causes weight gain. 

About 40% of one’s daily calorie intake is recommended to be carbs.

Healthy sources of carbs like whole grains, fruits and vegetables supply nutrients like calcium, iron and B vitamins.

Studies have also shown minimal weight loss following the first year under a very low-fat diet, making it an ineffective weight loss strategy in the long term.

For bodyweight control, Dr. Wang recommended smart eating, happy motion, weighing every day and changing one’s lifestyle.

Suggested lifestyle changes include diet control (energy control), exercise (aerobic strengthening) and stress relief.

“You have to maintain very healthy physical activity. Because most people if their metabolic process is poor, this is usually because of very poor physical activity,” Dr. Wang said.

He advised jumpstarting one’s metabolism with 30 minutes up to an hour of manageable physical activity daily, including fast walking, cycling, swimming, aerobic dancing, running, climbing and more.

“Walking is very easy. Walking every day just 30 minutes can speed up your metabolic process. Every day if you have only a purposeful walking 30 minutes, your metabolic process tends to speed up.” — Video editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

WEIGHT LOSS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: Flattening the curves: Doctor shares weight management tips
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Nutrition and metabolism expert Dr. Chin-Kun Wang recently revealed timely information about watching one’s weight at...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
Graduating during a crisis (To the Class of 2020)
By Rose Fres Fausto | 1 day ago
To the Class of 2020, my prayers are with you as you face enormous challenges.
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
Self-care is key vs COVID-19: Experts list down the 'COVID' that could beat pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Here are some simple lifestyle changes starting at home that Gosiengfiao and Basco believe ultimately would go a long way...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
2 days ago
Maxicare gives peace of mind with free COVID-19 testing for thousands of members
2 days ago
To provide continuity of care and to ensure their members’ safety and well-being, Maxicare successfully hosted free...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
How to be a good digital parent
By Scott Garceau | 2 days ago
‘Teens love to be private,’ notes FOSI founder Stephen Balkam. ‘They don’t want their parents looking...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
Why immunization programs must continue amid the pandemic
By Lai S. Reyes | 2 days ago
Health experts say this over and over again: “Vaccination saves lives.”
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with