WATCH: Flattening the curves: Doctor shares weight management tips

MANILA, Philippines — Is your lockdown life full of eat-CQ and e-numan?

Nutrition and metabolism expert Dr. Chin-Kun Wang recently revealed timely information about watching one’s weight at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing the Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific Nutrition Myths Survey 2020, Dr. Wang debunked myths that carbohydrates make you gain weight and a very low-fat diet is the best way to lose weight.

Consuming excess calories and not just eating carbs alone causes weight gain.

About 40% of one’s daily calorie intake is recommended to be carbs.

Healthy sources of carbs like whole grains, fruits and vegetables supply nutrients like calcium, iron and B vitamins.

Studies have also shown minimal weight loss following the first year under a very low-fat diet, making it an ineffective weight loss strategy in the long term.

For bodyweight control, Dr. Wang recommended smart eating, happy motion, weighing every day and changing one’s lifestyle.

Suggested lifestyle changes include diet control (energy control), exercise (aerobic strengthening) and stress relief.

“You have to maintain very healthy physical activity. Because most people if their metabolic process is poor, this is usually because of very poor physical activity,” Dr. Wang said.

He advised jumpstarting one’s metabolism with 30 minutes up to an hour of manageable physical activity daily, including fast walking, cycling, swimming, aerobic dancing, running, climbing and more.

“Walking is very easy. Walking every day just 30 minutes can speed up your metabolic process. Every day if you have only a purposeful walking 30 minutes, your metabolic process tends to speed up.” — Video editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.