Unilever-Lazada sale draws 16,000 shoppers in support of education of Filipino children, youth

MANILA, Philippines — Aside from the stoppage of public transportation and commerce, the staggering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic also saw the closure of schools around the globe.

According to a UNICEF analysis, over 132 countries have imposed such measure, affecting over 1.8 billion children and youth, thereby putting a halt at their education for months.

In the Philippine setting and with the plans to reopen schools in August, things seem less optimistic, especially considering the limited internet capacity and availability in urban poor and rural areas.

For the less fortunate Filipino families, not only are they affected by COVID-19 in terms of basic needs and livelihood, their children’s hopes, dreams and better future are also at stake.

While the responsibility of empowering schools and teachers to resume classes—physically or digitally in the new normal—rests mainly on the government and education sector, we, too, can do our part.

We can support various organizations that have responded to relief and humanitarian efforts. UNICEF in the Philippines, for one, has mobilized education-related programs to enable 28 million Filipino children* get back to learning.

About 16,000 Filipinos supported this cause by shopping from Unilever’s Shop2Give Hope sale, which took place last July 1 at Lazada.

For the benefit of UNICEF’s education-related programs in the country, the sale offered beloved household brands Cream Silk, Dove, Surf, Closeup, Breeze and Knorr discounted at up to 70% off.

Limited, exclusive offers

Giving customers more reasons to shop, the following exclusive deals were offered throughout the one-day only sale:

All day discount and offers, up to 70%off on Unilever products

Free shipping, capped at P125 off, with a minimum purchase of P1,000

Limited edition Shop2Give Hope bundles

A chance to win vouchers worth P200 and other exciting prizes

Livestream with celebrities

Those who added favorite products to cart as early as June 28 were treated to a special all-day livestream featuring the country’s biggest names, including AC Bonifacio, Kobe Paras, Luis Manzano,Ylona Garcia, Julie Anne San Jose, Alex Gonzaga, Heart Evangelista and many more.

The Lazada Live platform showed special interviews and performances, as well as offered exclusive giveaways from June 29 to July 1.

Learn-from-home package

Unilever and Lazada also want to give their shoppers a chance to also upgrade their own work-from-home or learn-from-home set-up.

Those who liked and shared the Shop2Give Hope post from Lazada’s Facebook page now have the chance to be one of five winners of Learn-from-Home packages. Worth P100,000, a package consists of a Lenovo laptop, a Sennheiser headset with mic, a study table and a Herman Miller ergonomic chair plus a year’s supply of Unilever products.

“Shop2Give Hope is a purpose-driven initiative built on our belief in the power of collective action and shared advocacy. Lazada and UNICEF have supported us for the past two runs and with this renewed partnership, we are focused on enabling alternative education,” shared Benjie Yap, Unilever Philippines’ chairman and CEO.

“The proceeds from this initiative will boost our efforts to ensure children continue their education by providing learning resources and developing online platforms and strategies for those children and families without connectivity at home,” said Isy Faingold, chief of Education of UNICEF Philippines.

For more information on Unilever and Lazada’s Shop2Give Hope sale in support of UNICEF Philippines, visit the store here, or check out the Unilever Philippines Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/UnileverPhilippines/. — EUDEN VALDEZ

*The population in need as identified in the UNICEF Philippines operational response plan.