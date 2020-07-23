LIST: 4 actions to take in life, health and wealth for recovery beyond the pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — No matter their backgrounds in life, Filipinos have been afflicted by the global health crisis. When the World Health Organization announced the pandemic back in March, everyone was left unprepared by the scale of the situation—something unprecedented in the last 100 years.

As Filipinos now live under what is called the new normal, they begin to recoup. They also find a renewed consideration for needs and life choices.

While optimism is a good virtue to adopt, it’s also best to take a more proactive course of action.

Here, we list down what everyone can do to secure their lives, health, and wealth so that we may rise to a brighter and more hopeful tomorrow ahead:

1. Build an emergency fund

As part of a sound financial plan, an emergency fund is a separate amount of liquid savings dedicated to shouldering large amounts of unexpected expenses, such as medical and household bills. It also aids in case of months of unemployment.

Based on what has become apparent in the last few months, an emergency fund could make a universe of difference during a pandemic.

Financial advisors recommend a good reserve that should cover three to six months. While it is ideal to start your fund with a sizeable amount of deposit, you can always start small and work your way up.

2. Adopt a sustainable lifestyle

Living in isolation for several months has had a lot of us thinking about what’s important. This includes the way we lead our lives.

A good way to start living sustainably is by adopting environment-friendly practices such as reusing and recycling at home, reducing wastage, doing away with disposables, and eating locally-sourced products.

3. Safeguard your health

Protect yourself and your family’s health by observing proper hygiene, maintaining a nutritious diet, and setting aside even a few minutes every day to physical activity. These help in optimizing the immune system, which fights off infections and shortens the duration of sickness.

In conjunction with an emergency fund, it’s also ideal to take the greater leap by investing in robust health insurance that can greatly ease costs should you or a loved one suffer unexpected illness.

In conjunction with an emergency fund, it's also ideal to take the greater leap by investing in robust health insurance that can greatly ease costs should you or a loved one suffer unexpected illness.

4. More savings

During times like these, it’s important to be vigilant with your spending to make sure you’re not going beyond your means. You can start avoiding unnecessary expenses by getting a clear picture of your budget and discovering your money-handling style.

Granted that not everyone is financially savvy when it comes to investing and growing their money, there are professionals that are more than ready to help.

Granted that not everyone is financially savvy when it comes to investing and growing their money, there are professionals that are more than ready to help.

Rising to the occasion

