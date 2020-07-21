Rustan’s offers a safe environment that feels like home

Have you visited Rustan’s lately?

I did, and it’s such a relief to know that the place, which feels like a second home to most of us shoppers, remains the same amid the pandemic — a safe haven where one can find some sense of normalcy after months of being locked down in our homes.

Sure, it now takes longer than usual to complete your to-do or shopping list because of the safety protocols being implemented — the mandatory temperature check (customers above 37.7C will be politely advised to go home and see a physician), stepping on disinfectant floor mats before entry, observing of proper queuing and physical distancing of at least three feet (one meter), etc. — but all these help ease the public’s worries.

At Rustan’s, shoppers are highly encouraged to maintain a one-meter distance from each other.

Also, the constant reminders of safety placed around the store premises is like hearing your “makulit” mom whispering in your ear time and time again: “Don’t forget to wash and disinfect your hands regularly,” “always observe social distancing,” or “refrain from trying on the beauty products,” which isn’t allowed at Rustan’s, anyway.

No mask? No problem. At Rustan’s, the guards won’t shoo you away if you’re not wearing one. Instead, they’ll provide you with a mask (one per customer) to protect you and the other shoppers.

‘One Home, One Hope’

“Our goal for the past 70 years has always been to serve the community with great service and to provide a safe environment that feels like home,” shares Zenaida “Nedy” Tantoco, Rustan’s chairman and CEO. “Under the new normal, we are committed to the idea of ‘One Home, One Hope’ to strengthen our solidarity with our countrymen as we help uplift the society’s mindset to look forward to brighter days.”

Now in its 70th year, Rustan’s remains steadfast in providing a safe and a comfortable shopping experience for everyone. From choosing your merchandise to your actual purchase, Rustan’s helps ease your worries as their sales staff assists you to the best of their abilities.

Rustan’s introduces a better way of sanitizing spaces than just using alcohol or other similar cleaners. And it comes by way of smoke — Sanivir Smoke Disinfectant.

Smoke: An effective way to clean enclosed spaces

Fighting COVID-19 requires a new way to clean homes and business establishments.

Rustan’s introduces a better way of sanitizing spaces than just using alcohol or similar cleaners. And it comes by way of smoke — the Sanivir Smoke Disinfectant.

“Sanivir is a smoke disinfectant from Spain, which contains glutaraldehyde and orthopenyl phenol,” explains chemist Pinky Tobiano of KPP Powers Commodities Inc., the exclusive distributor of Sanivir in the country. “These two active ingredients have been tested that can kill bacteria, molds and viruses that have been proven against coronavirus by laboratories in EU.”

Tobiano is also the CEO of Qualibet Testing Services, a proudly Filipino testing laboratory for food, water, pharmaceuticals, feeds, cosmetics and more.

“Ms. Nedy Tantoco and her family are big believers in the product. In fact, they use it in their own homes, too,” enthuses Tobiano.

Sanivir smoke, which is made by Bioplagen, a top disinfection firm in Spain, not only disinfects the air in an enclosed space but can also disinfect crevices and hard-to-reach areas, such as the inside of our air-conditioning units or air vents, keyboards, etc.

“It has been proven through a series of tests and laboratory analyses to be highly effective in killing viruses (including COVID-19), bacteria, fungi and spores, as compared to other types of disinfectants and cleaners,” explains Tobiano.

Sanivir Smoke is ideal to be used in enclosed spaces. It disinfects the air, as well as exposed surfaces, cracks and crevices.

No mask, no problem: A complimentary face mask will be given to a customer who’s not wearing one.

What’s nice about Sanivir is that it’s safe and easy to use and will not leave any residue after the smoke disinfection. No special equipment is needed to use it.

You can disinfect an area in three steps:

• Open the lid of the can.

• Shake sideways.

• Light the wick.

You need to leave the area for six to eight hours for better disinfection. Properly ventilate the room before entry and use.

Sanivir comes in three sizes: 25g can, 200g can and 1kg can. The 25g can of Sanivir smoke is recommended for 25 to 35 sqm. or 50 cubic meters.

“With the help of Qualibet Testing Services, we provide a rapid swab testing before and after the air disinfection to allow us to show our customers that using Sanivir smoke will reduce the bacterial load for as high as 99.9 percent,” says Tobiano.

Sanivir needs to be used every two weeks for maximum protection.

“For high-traffic areas like the malls, we recommend it to be used more frequently,” she notes.

One can of Sanivir is P1,750 for 25g, good for 14 days for a space of 15 to 30 sqm.

“That brings the cost to only P125/day for added safety,” says Tobiano. The one-kilogram can is good for a 300- to 500-sqm. space and is available for P6,900.

Check out the Sanivir counters at Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La.

“As an establishment that has been a second home for many shoppers, we will stay dedicated in implementing thorough safety protocols to ensure that our employees and shoppers are protected and can visit us with ease of mind,” enthuses Nedy Tantoco.?

* * *?

Sanivir Smoke Disinfectant is available at Rustan’s Makati and Rustan’s Shangri-La.